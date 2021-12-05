Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic lack emotion: Former Wimbledon champion

Former Wimbledon champion Michael Stich recently criticized Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, claiming the Big 3 lacked emotion. He contrasted them with American legends Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, whom he said used to express themselves much more on court.

Despite hailing the Big 3 as the greatest players of all time, Stich emphasized that tennis fans would like them to show more emotion.

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68



🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic at 34y 169d has collected his 62th ATP Big Title



At the same age:



🇨🇭 Roger Federer had 47 Big titles

🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal 56



#RolexPMasters 🏃Big 3 Run To Big Titles Record 🏃🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic at 34y 169d has collected his 62th ATP Big TitleAt the same age:🇨🇭 Roger Federer had 47 Big titles🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal 56 🏃Big 3 Run To Big Titles Record 🏃🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic at 34y 169d has collected his 62th ATP Big TitleAt the same age:🇨🇭 Roger Federer had 47 Big titles🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal 56 #RolexPMasters https://t.co/8LeY2EBQJ2

In a recent interview with Tennis Magazine, Stich highlighted that the culture in which players openly express themselves on court is a thing of the past.

He applauded Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras and Goran Ivanisevic, not only because they were great players, but also because they were not afraid to fully express themselves on court.

"In the past, with Agassi, Sampras or Ivanisevic, you had not only athletes, but personalities on the field," opined Stich.

Andre Agassi (second from left) with Pete Sampras (extreme right)

Stich also put former tennis players Lleyton Hewitt and Carlos Moya in the same bracket, saying that like the Big 3, they revealed too little of themselves.

"Players such as Lleyton Hewitt or Carlos Moya were excellent tennis players, but had revealed too little of themselves as individuals. Like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: The fan wants to see emotions. With Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, undisputedly the greatest tennis players of all time, I sometimes miss that," added the 53-year-old.

Michael Stich feels there is a lack of authenticity among tennis players

In the same interview, Stich revealed that everything seems fake to him in tennis these days. He was of the opinion that players lack authenticity and don't want to express their real feelings and emotions on court.

"Personally, I miss the authenticity of the players on the pitch. What defines their character, real feelings and reactions," added the 53-year-old player.

Michael Stich at an event

According to Stich, tennis seems a little boring these days. As a result, he wants all players, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, to express their emotions more openly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: Who is the GOAT in purely statistical terms?

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala