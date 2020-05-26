Novak Djokovic (L), Rafael Nadal (centre) and Roger Federer (R)

On the occasion of Eid, Pakistan's highest-ranked player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi sent out a special greeting to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and a string of other stars. The 40-year-old put up a video post on his Twitter handle late on Monday night, acknowledging the Big 3's support towards his COVID-19 relief campaign 'Stars Against Hunger'.

The objective of Stars Against Hunger is to provide food and other necessities to the people in Pakistan who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The doubles specialist is running the campaign in conjunction with Rizq Foundation, and the ultimate goal is to procure rations for 10,000 families in the country.

As part of my #StarsAgainstHunger movement roadshow, I am now on my way to next destination. Today i will be going live from Multan Press Club telling more about the #StarsAgainstHunger movement.



For more informationhttps://t.co/VaQ3LyJtRw https://t.co/VR3QeoqNEM pic.twitter.com/IBq0IGku8T — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) May 16, 2020

The funds for the rations are being generated through bids for signed memorabilia provided by the stars. Roger Federer has donated the shirt he wore during the 2016 Wimbledon semifinal, and also the shoes he used during the 2011 Cincinnati Masters.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has contributed his shirt from the practice sessions at Roland Garros 2018. And Novak Djokovic has donated perhaps the most significant item of all: the shirt he wore while beating Andy Murray in the 2011 Australian Open final.

Qureshi thanks Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for their contributions

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (L) during one of his doubles matches against Roger Federer

Qureshi chose the occasion of Eid to thank Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, in addition to the likes of Maria Sharapova, Sania Mirza, Grigor Dimitrov and Daniil Medvedev, for their enthusiastic support.

"I would like to wish a very happy Eid to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza, Maria Sharapova, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev and Cafu. All the international stars, for supporting the 'Stars against Hunger' movement," Qureshi said.

Qureshi, like most other tennis players, has been confined indoors during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. But he has been trying to do his bit from his home, helping mobilize funds for a country that has had over 50,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths due to the virus so far.

Earlier in the day Qureshi posted a picture with his family, saying he was blessed to be able to spend time with them even though the world is going through some 'bizarre times'.

I cannot remember the last time I was home with my family celebrating Eid.



Even though we are all going through some bizarre times I am feeling really blessed and lucky to be spending this Eid in Pakistan at home with my loved ones.



Wishing you all a very blessed Eid ul Fitr pic.twitter.com/Gp7OX3U2yu — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) May 25, 2020

Stars from various fields come together to help Qureshi and Pakistan

Rafael Nadal (left), Maria Sharapova (centre) and Roger Federer (right)

Just like Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova has also donated shoes for the campaign. Sania Mirza and Grigor Dimitrov have both contributed racquets, as has Daniil Medvedev - who even posted a video message in support of the movement.

Super thankful to World no 5 tennis player and friend @DaniilMedwed for supporting #starsagainsthunger campaign by donating his signed racquet in order to raise funds for the affected by @COVID19InPak

For more information go to https://t.co/VaQ3LyJtRw pic.twitter.com/xB6x7gBc69 — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) May 17, 2020

In addition to tennis stars, several sportspersons from other fields have also come forward to pledge their support. Those include cricketers Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Mushtaq Ahmed and Shoaib Akhtar, as well as boxer Amir Khan and squash star Jahangir Khan.