Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal's outfits for Wimbledon 2021 revealed

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's outfits for Wimbledon 2021 have been revealed on Twitter.

While Uniqlo designed Federer's attire, Nadal's clothing was made by sportswear giant Nike.

Adhering to Wimbledon's strict dress code, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will don attires whose main shade is white.

Roger Federer's Wimbledon 2021 outfit

Roger Federer's 2021 Wimbledon attire will be quite different from what he donned in 2019, when he lost in the finals to Novak Djokovic. This time around, Federer's outfit will not be completely plain, nor will it feature any black rims.

Instead, the eight-time champion's clothing will feature a hint of turquoise on the collar and sleeves. Uniqlo has also introduced a prominent pattern of checks on the t-shirt. This brings back memories of Pete Sampras' outfit from his 1995 title-winning campaign at SW19.

Pete Sampras at 1995 Wimbledon

Roger Federer's t-shirt will also feature a bit of red, given it is the brand color of Uniqlo. However, the famous "RF" letters will not be a part of the 39-year-old's outfit even though the Japanese conglomerate has access to the logo's rights.

Federer will be seeded eighth at Wimbledon this year after organizers of the grasscourt Major ditched their conventional seeding methods, opting instead to follow the ATP rankings.

Rafael Nadal's 2021 Wimbledon outfit

Rafael Nadal's 2021 Wimbledon outfit will be quite similar to what he wore in 2019. White is quite obviously the most prominent shade, although there are touches of black. Rafael Nadal's famous bull-horn logo and the Nike symbol both feature in black.

One major difference from 2019 is that the pattern on the t-shirt does not overlap near the neck.

Upon closer inspection, tiny pores are visible on the t-shirt, most likely to increase breathability and ensure the Spaniard stays cool on the court.

Rafael Nadal will enter Wimbledon as the third seed and could lock horns against Roger Federer as early as the quarterfinals. The two met in the semifinals in 2019, with the Swiss triumphing in four sets.

