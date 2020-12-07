Marc Polmans recently expressed his admiration for Roger Federer, claiming that he is an inspiration for a huge number of youngsters all around the world. The Aussie also lauded the skills of Rafael Nadal, and revealed that the Spaniard is his dream doubles partner.

Polmans is currently ranked No. 124 in the world in singles and No. 130 in doubles. He reached the second round of the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year, and was a semifinalist at the Australian Open doubles event in 2017.

Speaking to the Tennis Australia website, Polmans named 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and French tennis star Gael Monfils as his idols while growing up.

"Gael Monfils and Roger Federer were my two idols growing up," the Aussie said. "Monfils is one of those players you can just watch for hours. Also Roger Federer – I know everyone says him, but he is the reason why so many people do play tennis. He makes it look so easy and he is probably the best tennis player ever."

Roger Federer (L) and Gael Monfils

Polmans, who was born in South Africa, also expressed his desire to discuss tactics with Roger Federer's arch-rival and 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

"I’d really love to play doubles with Rafael Nadal," the 23-year-old said. "It would be great to hear his tactical view of the game. I’m sure he’d have good insights. Just to be on the court with Rafa would be special."

Training with Rafael Nadal was seriously cool: Marc Polmans

: Marc Polmans at the 2020 French Open

Marc Polmans, who has won 3 ATP Challenger and 9 ITF Futures titles in his career so far, has never played Rafael Nadal in a match yet. But he did have a training session with the Spaniard at the Australian Open, and he was left thoroughly impressed.

"I’ve never got to play against him, but I have been able to train with him during the Australian Open," Polmans said. "To be in a competitive situation with him on court would be awesome. It was seriously cool. I’ve practised with him three or four times now and been lucky enough to train with him on his days off when he’s preparing for a match, so we’ve hit for up to two hours."

Polmans went on to describe how Rafael Nadal, known for his incredibly heavy topspin, hits the ball unlike any other player on the professional tour.

"Just the ball he hits is not quite the same as any other player I’ve faced," Polmans said. "His forehand is absolutely massive. Having all his coaches on the court and hearing him discuss his game is just awesome."