Roger Federer recently gave a Christmas special interview with Lindt, one of his sponsors. The Swiss recalled his childhood days where there would be chocolates at the Christmas dinner table, and even admitted he often tried to steal them while his mom wasn't looking.

To begin with, Federer answered a series of quickfire questions about his Chrismas preferences. When asked about his favorite ‘holiday movie’, the 39-year-old went with one of the greatest festive films ever made - It’s a Wonderful Life.

Lindt - "Holiday movie?"

Roger Federer - "It’s a Wonderful Life"

Federer then revealed he is one of those who postpone their Christmas shopping until the last minute.

"Early bird shopper or last-minute dash?"

RF - "Last-minute dash"

Christmas Eve is Roger Federer’s preferred time rather than Christmas morning, as it is with many people around the world.

"Christmas morning or Christmas eve?"

RF - "Christmas eve"

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is also a fan of making snowmen along with his family.

"Making snowmen or snow angels?"

RF - "Building a snowman with my family."

Roger Federer's children

The eight-time Wimbledon champion and father of four then admitted that his children are the first to wake up on Christmas morning.

"First one up in your house on Christmas morning?"

RF - "My children Myla Rose, Charlene Riva, Leo and Lenny."

An all-time classic - Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley - is Roger Federer’s go-to Christmas tune.

"Christmas song of choice?"

RF - "Blue Christmas by Elvis"

Lastly, Federer revealed that his most memorable Christmas gift came from his wife Mirka.

"Most memorable gift?"

RF - "A photograph my wife Mirka gave me of our children."

With just about a fortnight to go for arguably the world’s biggest festival, Roger Federer appeared to be in a relaxed and cheerful mood. He plans to return to the tour in early 2021, but he will be spending a lot more time with his family before that.

I love to see the sparkle in my children’s eyes when we light up the tree: Roger Federer

Roger Federer

Christmas is the most awaited day of the year for many across the world. Roger Federer seems to be one of them too, as suggested by his child-like enthusiasm for the winter holiday.

The World No. 5 fondly recalled his childhood days of celebrating Christmas, and revealed how he would always be ‘very excited’ about the big family dinner.

“Christmas at home in Switzerland is cozy and special. Being in the mountains reminds me of my childhood,” Federer said. “When I was a child, I was always very excited about Christmas dinner. My mother would decorate the table with Lindt chocolates and I’d often try to steal them before dinner.”

Roger Federer went on to add that watching his children revel in the festive atmosphere makes him really happy.

“I really enjoy spending time with family, given my busy work and travel schedule,” Federer continued. “I love to see the sparkle in my children’s eyes when we light up the tree and then go and play outdoors when it starts to snow.”