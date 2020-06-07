Roger Federer represents the artistic ideal but my favorite is Nadal, says music maestro

Music conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin spoke about his love for tennis, and also about Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal.

Nezet-Seguin feels he is more like Rafael Nadal, but his friends adore Roger Federer.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share 39 Grand Slam titles between them

Famous Canadian conductor and pianist, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, recently spoke about his love for tennis and disclosed that Rafael Nadal is his favorite player. Nezet-Seguin said he found many similarities between himself and the Spaniard, but also mentioned that most of his musician friends preferred Roger Federer for his natural grace.

Yannick Nezet-Seguin, the music director of the Orchestre Métropolitain, drew parallels between tennis and music during his interview. He said that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal represent the two extremes of the human approach to life, with each having its own merits.

Roger Federer makes tennis look easy, but I am more like Rafael Nadal: Nezet-Seguin

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have very different techniques

Yannick Nezet-Seguin explained how a majority of his musician friends adore Roger Federer for his smooth shot-making and refined style of play. The 45-year-old from Montreal stated:

"I note that, very often, my musician friends adore Federer, his elegance, his fluidity, his refinement."

He further elaborated how his friends find many similarities between their work and Roger Federer's game.

"I understand, because it represents this ideal of transcended work, when everything becomes so natural that it gives the impression that it is always easy. Here we touch a very musical value: relaxation, the absence of tension for good sound," Nezet-Seguin continued.

Advertisement

However, the renowned conductor claims that his way of working resembles that of Rafael Nadal more than Federer. The 12-time French Open winner is very passionate and strives hard for every point, and in the same way Nezet-Seguin feels every single note in music has equal importance.

"But what I like most about music is passion and that's why I tend to relate to Nadal … His way of fighting for absolutely every point resonates with my consideration that absolutely every note is important," Nezet-Seguin added.

What are Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal up to right now?

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are spending some quality time with their families

The current break in tennis has allowed Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to spend some time with their loved ones. While the USTA are trying their best to organize the US Open later this year, both the veterans have expressed their doubts about playing in the tournament.

Federer, a five-time US Open champion, said he would find it very difficult to play without a live audience. Meanwhile Nadal, who won the US Open title last year, remarked that he would not take part in the competition if it were happening this week.

Currently, Federer is at his home, not practising much. On the other hand, his arch-rival has started training at his academy, although he is taking some days off in between to pace himself.