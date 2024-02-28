Andy Murray hinting at his retirement post-summer has elicited reactions from tennis fans around the globe.

Murray commenced his campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a first-round win over Denis Shapovalov. He staged a remarkable comeback to prevail 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 over the Canadian.

After the match, the Brit dropped hints of hanging up his racquet, stating that he doesn't have much fuel left in his tank and that he hopes to play his best in the "last few months."

"I obviously love competing and still love the game, but it gets obviously harder and harder, the older you get, to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh, so yeah, not easy. I probably don't have too long left. I'll do the best I can these last few months," Murray said during his on-court interview.

Andy Murray is expected to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, following which he is likely to retire. Fans expressed disappointment with the recent development on social media. One user reflected on legends: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and now Murray, slowly drifting out of the picture.

"I feel you. After Federer retired my interest in men's tennis has dropped. Now Nadal is on his last legs and soon Andy will be gone. What the hell am I going to do now?," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan stated that they felt "despondent" after hearing Murray's potential retirement talks.

"Andy Murray announcing that he's fairly certain he's finished as an active player after this summer has just left me despondent. Sucked the life out of my day. Man's been with me forever, such a comfort player for me when I've been down and lost. Like what do I even do now?," the fan's tweet read.

One account wrote:

"Is this how he stays relevant? Like creating news of his "retirement"...I feel we read this kind of news every one month."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Andy Murray on retirement plans: "There's no right way of finishing your career"

Andy Murray addresses the media at the 2024 Australian Open

Andy Murray maintained that there is no right way to draw curtains to one's career as he divulged more about his retirement plans during BBC Radio 4's program on Wednesday, February 28.

"There's no right way of finishing your career and everyone is different so what might be the right way for Federer might not be the right way for Nadal, might not be the right way for Djokovic," Andy Murray said.

Murray promised to announce his retirement before his last tournament, if not months ahead.

"When the time is right I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament. Whether I say anything months ahead of the time I don't know," the former World No. 1 continued.

Following his win over Shapovalov in Dubai, Andy Murray succumbed to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to fifth-seed Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday. The Brit's next expected destination is the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

