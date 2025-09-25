Roger Federer reveals his childhood crush, admits the 'pain' of never getting to meet her in fun conversation with singer Burna Boy

Roger Federer was all smiles and giggles as the Swiss Maestro revealed who his childhood crush was in a fun interview alongside Nigerian singer and songwriter, Burna Boy.In a casual interview series hosted by Complex, an American media network, both Roger Federer and Burna Boy participated in a show called &quot;Goat Talk,&quot; which features legends in their respective fields naming their favorite cars, film stars, athletes, and more. Federer and Burna Boy were representing footwear company, ON, the Swiss brand that the 20-time Major champion has been a part of since 2019.As the fun Q&amp;A started, Federer and Burna Boy were asked to name their respective childhood crushes. While the Nigerian singer revealed American singer and Grammy winner Kelly Rowland to be his first crush, Federer revealed American supermodel Cindy Crawford to be his childhood crush. The Swiss jokingly shared his disappointment with Burna Boy as both indicated that they had not met their respective celebrity crushes.&quot;Cindy Crawford was huge in our time, growing up, never met her so I feel the pain&quot; said Federer.Roger Federer was present across the three days at the Laver Cup in San Francisco, as the Swiss legend was in the audience for all three days to watch the tennis, and appeared in multiple interviews, promoting the event, and also giving his candid opinions on the current tennis stars.&quot;Every week is the same&quot;- Roger Federer was critical of tournament directors for making the courts slowRoger Federer at the Laver Cup 2025 (Getty)During his time at the Laver Cup, Roger Federer appeared on Andy Roddick's podcast &quot;Served&quot; and talked at length about court types and speeds in the current tennis circuit. The Swiss legend expressed his disappointment at the slow nature of all courts in circulation across surfaces, which has forced every player to adopt a similar playing style, while curbing the variety in the sport.&quot;Back in the day only 12 tournaments counted. So everybody would play on their favorite surface and then they wouldn't sometimes meet, and those were the best matches, when you have the attacker against the retriever. And now everyone plays similar. It's because the tournament directors have allowed, with the ball speed and the court speed, that every week is basically the same.&quot; said FedererFederer stated that he understood that the courts were being slowed down to ensure the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner reach the final without much trouble, giving the fans more of the electric rivalry between the two top players in the current era.&quot;Obviously, I understand the safety net that the tournament directors see in making the surface slower. It's for the weaker player. He has to hit extra amazing shots to beat Sinner, whereas if it's quick, he can only maybe blast a few and at the right time and he gets past. So that's what the tournament directors are like, &quot;I kind of like Sinner-Alcaraz in the finals, you know? It kind of works for the game.&quot;,&quot; Federer added.The Laver Cup saw Team World clinch its third title at the competition under the leadership of Andre Agassi.