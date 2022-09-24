Roger Federer reveals his special request to Rafael Nadal 10 days before retirement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal enthralled tennis fans the world over by playing doubles for Team Europe at the ongoing Laver Cup in London.

While Federer bid an emotional farewell to his fans following what was the last professional match of his career, Nadal too announced that he was withdrawing from the rest of the tournament.

It has now come to light that the 20-time Major winner informed his long-time rival and friend about his plans to retire 10 days before making the announcement on social media. He did so to be certain that he could play the coveted doubles match alongside Nadal.

As part of a Laver Cup interview which was recorded ahead of the tournament, the 41-year-old revealed that he had broken the news to the Spaniard to explore the possibility of playing doubles together.

"Rafa, I let him know probably ten days ahead of time. Because I wanted to let him know that I was maybe going to play doubles, and if he was going to be there then obviously that could be very special for me. So, I just wanted to give him the news ahead of time," revealed the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The legendary pair were defeated by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, who represented Team World.

Laver Cup @LaverCup



Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are victorious over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a doubles clash to remember, drawing the score even at the end of Day 1.



#LaverCup Team World rally at the finish.Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are victorious over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a doubles clash to remember, drawing the score even at the end of Day 1. Team World rally at the finish.Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are victorious over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a doubles clash to remember, drawing the score even at the end of Day 1.#LaverCup https://t.co/z0l158ooi0

Despite the 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 defeat, sports fans lapped up the moment as two of the greatest tennis stars of all time played as a team even as the Swiss former World No. 1 ended a glorious 24-year-long career.

"I remember him as a young boy coming up on tour, being rather shy, struggled to make eye contact" - Roger Federer about young Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2007 Tennis Masters Cup Shanghai

Roger Federer recollected the days when Nadal first entered the tour as a teenager. The Swiss maestro disclosed that the Mallorcan appeared flamboyant on the court but was shy off it.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ June 2, 2005: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal pose together at Roland Garros the day before their first Grand Slam meeting June 2, 2005: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal pose together at Roland Garros the day before their first Grand Slam meeting ♥️ https://t.co/gc6BzNr53m

"I remember him as a young boy coming up on tour, being rather shy, very flamboyant and outgoing on the court but away from it he was very shy. He struggled to make eye contact," Roger Federer said.

Watching Nadal grow in confidence was a joy to watch, asserted the Swiss, who played 40 grueling matches against the Spaniard. Over the course of the same interview, Federer described it as a "fascinating" manner in which friendship blossomed despite the fierce rivalry.

"As time went by, he became a very strong personality, more confident as well and had his own way which I was happy to see. Today, it's just fascinating to see how through all the rivalries and through all the tough matches that we've had, we always keep a very strong bond. I guess it comes from the connection that comes from our parents, from our teams, and having played so many big matches that went either way, and I think its nice today we have this type of relationship," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far