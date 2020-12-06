Roger Federer reveals Tokyo Olympics is one of his big goals in 2021

Roger Federer recently reinforced his ambitions for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, stressing that it is one of his big goals for next year. Federer also admitted that he was fortunate to have the event postponed due to the pandemic. It allowed him to compete in what may well be his final Olympic Games.

Injury and subsequent double knee surgery had kept the Swiss out of action for almost all of 2020. If the Tokyo Olympics had gone ahead this year as scheduled, Roger Federer would have most certainly missed the event.

On a recent chat with Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori, the 39-year-old talked about how the postponement has helped him and has motivated him for the Olympic Games.

"Big plan is to be there (Japan) for the Olympics,” Federer said. “You know, this is for me the big one. Maybe selfishly for me it has not been a bad thing that it was actually moved a little, you know because of the problems I had last year. It was a big shock for all of us when Wimbledon pulled out because of the pandemic and then Tokyo Olympics shortly after that, was moved.”

The World No. 5 is expected to make his comeback in January next year. He should be able to compete at the mega quadrennial event in Japan if his body does not face any further setbacks.

“Let’s hope for the best for the Olympic Games coming to Tokyo next year, this is also one of my big goals. I really hope I can come back to Tokyo for that," Federer said.

Roger Federer is aiming to win his first Olympic singles gold medal - arguably the only major tennis title still missing from his cabinet. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has won an Olympic gold earlier but that came in the men's doubles event in 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Federer came close to a singles gold at the 2012 London Olympics but ended up losing to Andy Murray in the final.

Mirka loves the country, and so do I: Roger Federer on Japan

Roger Federer revealed that his wife, Mirka shares his admiration towards Japan and its culture. The Swiss maestro also expressed his delight that his children - Charlene Riva, Myla Rose, Leo, and Lenny - have also taken a great liking to the island nation.

"Mirka loves the country and the culture. So do I. My kids still keep talking about Japan so much (since we visited Japan last year). I'm really amazed how the experience in Japan left really positive mark on them,” Federer said.