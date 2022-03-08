"Roger Federer was a role model when I was at a young age and just started being on tour; he helped me a lot" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev recently revealed that Roger Federer played an instrumental role in the German's success during his early years on the ATP Tour. Zverev remarked that he considered the 20-time Grand Slam champion a "role-model," recounting how the Swiss offered him valuable advice on a variety of topics.

Speaking in a recent interview with lifestyle magazine Haute Living, the World No. 3 hailed Federer as someone who shares his wisdom with young players on the tour freely. He further added that the former World No. 1 helped him personally navigate the confusing landscape of sponsors, media, and the pressure that came with being a top athlete in the sport.

“Roger Federer was a role model when I was at a young age and just started being on tour. He’s somebody who likes to talk to young guys and give advice, which he did with me when I was 18, 19, 20; what it’s like to be on top in the rankings and how to handle media, how to handle sponsors and all that," Zverev said. "We had a lot of conversations at a younger age, and I think he helped me a lot in that regard.”

However, Alexander Zverev noted with regret that the relationship has fizzed out in recent days. The German blamed it partly on the Swiss' knee problems that have kept him on the sidelines since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, adding that the lack of in-person contact has made it harder to keep in touch with his mentor.

"We haven’t spent as much time together lately, and he’s not the type of guy that has a lot of phone contact," Zverev said. "You need to be in person to have a great relationship.”

"In that moment when I defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, I tried to comfort him, to be honest" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev revealed that he tried to comfort Novak Djokovic after denying him the Olympic gold

Alexander Zverev also touched on his victory against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old stunned the top seed in three sets after being a set and a break down. He went on to win the gold medal for his country, beating Russia's Karen Khachanov in the final.

Even months after the triumph, the German was astounded by the sheer magnitude of what he managed to achieve against the Serb. Coming into the match, Djokovic won all three Slams of the year. He was in line to complete the elusive Golden Slam and was the clear favorite in the clash.

Alexander Zverev recalled how he welled up in tears after winning, commenting that his emotions poured out of him despite his best attempts to keep them concealed out of respect for his opponent.

"It was emotional for both of us. I knew that I had secured a medal for Germany, which was a dream come true. I was playing Novak [Djokovic], who had barely lost a match that year and who, up until that moment, had won all three Grand Slams. When I won, everything kind of came out of me. I started crying; I was very emotional."

The World No. 3 was full of sympathy for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, even to the point of feeling bad about himself for denying Djokovic the only record he is yet to achieve. Alexander Zverev disclosed that it was the reason why he did not celebrate too wildly after the win and instead tried to comfort the World No. 2.

"The only thing he hasn’t won in his career is the Olympics. He basically has every single record there is to have and has won every single thing except an Olympic gold medal," Zverev said. "So in that moment [when I could have been screaming and ecstatic because it’s the most important trophy that any sports person can have] I tried to comfort him, to be honest.”

