British tennis player Liam Broady reckons Roger Federer's 2006 season is the best in men's tennis.

Federer's 2006 season was truly one for the ages. At the peak of his career, the then 25-year-old embarked on a glorious 92-5 campaign, winning 12 titles, including three Grand Slams. It was dominance of another level, as the recently retired Swiss legend lost only once before a tournament final (Andy Murray, Cincinnati Round of 32).

Three of his four other losses came against 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal at Monte Carlo, Rome and Roland Garros, while the other came on the hardcourts of Dubai. Interestingly, Federer didn't win Monte Carlo and Rome despite making the final at each event on four occasions, with Nadal accounting for six of those defeats.

The Spaniard also beat Federer in four Roland Garros finals, with losses in 2005 and 2006 denying the Swiss the opportunity to win the elusive calendar year Grand Slam. Rod Laver (1969) remains the only male player in the Open Era to have achieved the feat.

Broady tweeted about Federer's 2006 season:

"Can we talk about the best year in men’s tennis history? Roger Federer 2006. 92 wins 5 losses. One loss outside of a final in Cincinnati to Andy Murray. 4 losses to Rafa in finals of Dubai, Monte Carlo, Rome and RG."

The 28-year-old also talked about John McEnroe's 1984 season (82-3) and Novak Djokovic's 2015 campaign (82-5). He tweeted:

"Also Johnny Mac 82 wins 3 losses 1984. Djoko 82 and 6. How are these numbers possible?"

While McEnroe won two Grand Slams in 1984, Djokovic reached all four finals in 2015, with Stan Wawrinka beating him in the Roland Garros title match. The Serb won 11 titles that year, including a record six Masters 1000s and three Grand Slams.

Stephen Tignor, chief editorial writer for Tennis.com, ranked Federer's 2006 season as the best by any player in the Open Era, after Rod Laver's 1969 campaign.

Roger Federer's 2006 season highlights

Roger Federer won his fourth-straight Wimbledon title in 2006.

Roger Federer had an incredible 2006 season, following on from a memorable 2005 campaign where he went 81-4.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner started his 2006 season by successfully defending his title in Doha. The then 24-year-old then extended his Grand Slam final record to 7-0 by beating Marcos Baghdatis at the Australian Open.

The former World No. 1's unbeaten (16-0) start to the year was ended by Nadal in the Dubai final, marking Federer's first hardcourt loss in over a year. The Swiss responded by successfully defending his Indian Wells and Miami titles, becoming the first male player to win back-to-back Sunshine Doubles.

Federer lost to Nadal in the Monte Carlo and Rome finals, the latter after squandering two championship points. More heartbreak against Nadal awaited him in his first Roland Garros final, as the Swiss lost in four sets after taking the opener 6-1.

The then reigning World No. 1 then swept up titles at Halle (fourth straight), Wimbledon (fourth straight) and Toronto before losing to an 18-year-old Murray in the second round in Cincinnati.

Roger Federer wouldn't lose another match that year, going 29-0. He won a third-straight US Open title and also triumphed at Tokyo, Madrid, Basel and the season-ending ATP Finals (then called the Tennis Masters Cup).

