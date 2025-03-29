Roger Federer's ex-coach breaks down what Jessica Pegula needs to do to beat Aryna Sabalenka in Miami Open final

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns in the summit clash of the 2025 Miami Open. Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone talked about this battle and stated that they bring unique strengths to the match-up.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel, Annacone highlighted a few pointers for Pegula to keep in mind to upstage the World No. 1. Foremost, Federer's former coach said that Pegula would need to be aggressive and push her opponent onto the backfoot with the second serve return.

Annacone also stressed the importance of getting the first strike in, saying she would need to get Sabalenka on the move to have any shot at winning the rallies.

"I think Jessica Pegula has to do a good job pressuring the second serve early," Roger Federer's former coach said. "If she can send a message that second serve, she's going to be offensive and give Sabalenka something to think about, in the big moments, I think it can impact play significantly.

"Also, first serve and first strike for Jessica Pegula on these quick courts. If she can get the court opened up by taking the first ball early and get Sabalenka in the corners that will help her get control the rally. So, I think those are two pretty big keys."

Annacone also advised Pegula to serve at Sabalenka's body more often, saying the American would not want to allow her opponent space to make use of her long levers. He also advised her to target her opponent's forehand, noting that it was more likely to break down under pressure.

"I think Jessica Pegula needs to go for the body lot on the quick courts," Annacone said. "Try to get Aryna Sabalenka handcuffed. She's a tall woman, you want to get her in close because Jessica isn't gonna hit 20 aces out wide, so she's got to hit spots, but I like going at the Sabalenka body and then getting offensive on the first hit.

"I think that'll be a huge key, but she does have to mix it up some and I think also that the forehand's more dangerous, but she'll miss more, Aryna Sabalenka, on that side."

Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka look to capture first Miami Open title

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open final. (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula are looking to lift the Miami Open trophy for the first time in their careers. While Pegula is playing her first final at the tournament, Sabalenka has reached the summit clash twice in the past as well.

The top seed has been in top form all fortnight and has not dropped any set in the tournament so far. She has wins over the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen and Danielle Collins to boast of.

Pegula, meanwhile, has been tested much more with her needing three sets to come through against Alex Eala, Emma Raducanu and Anna Kalinskaya.

