Roger Federer

Australia's most popular radio broadcaster Alan Jones recently announced his retirement from the famous 'The Alan Jones Breakfast Show'. And among those to convey their best wishes for the radio great was tennis legend and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

But Federer's message hasn't gone down well with a section of fans and experts, mainly because of Jones' questionable history.

Alan Jones on 2GB

In a video tribute from Sky News Australia thanking Alan for his years of service, the Swiss legend had said:

"I wanted to wish you all the very best for what's to come. And congratulations on an amazing 35 year career, take care and all the best."

Several tennis fans took to Twitter in response, expressing their outrage and disappointment in no uncertain terms. They were, to put it mildly, less than happy with the Swiss icon's message.

I just threw up in my mouth. Wtf Rogelio?

For those of you who don't know: Alan Jones is a racist, misogynist radio host who incited a race riot where more than five thousand Anglos decided to start bashing anyone who wasn't one. Pics below. https://t.co/HbOixBlyFp — Frith (@pluckyloser) May 27, 2020

Advertisement

Roger Federer's video has since been deleted from Alan Jones' Instagram page and interestingly, also from 2GB's official website.

Did Roger Federer ignore Alan Jones' history, or was he unaware of it?

Roger Federer hasn't been having a popular year with the progressives

Many are questioning why a seemingly harmless and good-spirited farewell message from a sporting icon to a retiring radio host has bothered fans to this extent. The answer lies in Alan Jones' long record of bigotry and misogyny.

The soon to be octogenarian is infamous for his hard-line right-wing views. While a person of his age holding conservative views isn't entirely shocking, Alan Jones has consistently overstepped the boundaries of what can be classified as 'good conservatism'.

Once touted as "the most influential radio broadcaster during his time in politics" by former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Jones exhibited a bullying and hectoring style on the mic. The most glaring example of his browbeat but successful style was his comment on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last August.

The incumbent New Zealand Prime Minister, popular for her progressive politics, was called "a complete clown" by Jones, who then suggested the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison give Ardern "a few backhanders" and "shove a sock down her throat".

It goes without saying that Jones' comments received widespread criticism both in Australia and in New Zealand, including condemnation from the Australian Prime Minister. All the backlash eventually forced Jones to backtrack and apologize for his statement.

Other controversial acts from Jones include vilification of indigenous Australians, encouraging racial profiling, advocating white supremacy, and more suggested violence towards a female Prime Minister - this time former Australian supremo Julia Gillard.

Whether Roger Federer (or his team) himself took note of these incidents and asked the channel to remove the video, or if it was taken down due to other technical reasons, remains unclear at this point.

This isn't the first time in 2020 that Roger Federer has come under scrutiny from progressive political observants. Earlier in the year, the Swiss Maestro had attracted criticism from 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thurnberg and her supporters over an alleged sponsorship deal with Credit Suisse.

Roger Federer later responded to the criticism by saying he appreciated reminders of "his responsibility as a private individual", and that he was committed to initiating dialogue on important issues with his sponsors.

Another notable tennis personality to pay tribute to the retiring broadcaster is former World No. 1 and Australian legend, Lleyton Hewitt.

Former World No.1 and 2 time slam champion Lleyton Hewitt

Speaking to 2GB, Hewitt said,

"I appreciate all the support you’ve given me and so many Australian athletes over the years. You’ve been at the top of the game for so long, it’s been an absolute privilege to call you a mate."

“It’s been special to have you in my corner for so many of those big matches over the years. Congratulations on an unbelievable run on radio”, the two-time Grand Slam champion added.

Usain Bolt joins Roger Federer in paying tribute to Alan Jones

Fans of Roger Federer can seek comfort in the fact that the Swiss wasn't the only global sporting icon to send a farewell message for Alan Jones. Olympic great Usain Bolt also recorded a farewell message for Jones, calling the Australian 'magnificent'.

On that undeleted page, the recorded message from @usainbolt (!!!!) is still live - and it's similarly vague, congratulating Jones on 30 years, saying he's "going out at the top of his game" and he "impacted so many lives" (that's true) pic.twitter.com/WS0rCt5DX4 — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) May 27, 2020

Calling in Jones on his show, Bolt said:

"I just wanna say congratulations on retiring at the top of your game. 30 odd years on the radio, you were magnificent, you impacted so many lives. Continue doing what you do."

Usain Bolt at 2016 Rio Olympics

Interestingly, Bolt's recorded message, like Roger Federer's, has also been deleted from 2GB official's website.

The whole controversy once again brings to the fore a long-running argument: Should athletes and famous personalities consider the broader spectrum and be careful of who they support and "wish the best for"? And should fans put a check on their expectations from their favorite athletes, and not demand their sporting icons to be perfect all the time?