Roger Federer's former coach claims he often threw his racket as a youngster, says Mirka & late coach Peter Carter helped him calm down

Madeleine Barlocher, Roger Federer's coach during his teenage years, was invited by We Love Tennis France to talk about the Swiss ahead of his birthday on 8 August. Barlocher discussed a variety of topics, including how Federer's wife Mirka and his late coach Peter Carter helped him overcome his anger issues.

Madeleine Barlocher was the junior co-ordinator at the Old Boys Basel Tennis Academy, and she took Roger Federer under her wing when he was just starting out in tennis. According to the Frenchwoman, Federer wasn't always the calm and serene figure that we've come to know.

When asked whether Roger Federer ever had any fits of anger during his time at the academy in Basel, Barlocher replied in the negative. However, she did point out that the Swiss became much more prone to bouts of frustration after turning pro in 1998.

"No, not at my place, he didn't dare act like that," Madeleine Barlocher said. "In Basel, he progressed very quickly. Suddenly, he was satisfied. Then, when he started the big tournaments, he didn't progress as fast. Suddenly, he got frustrated on the ground and often threw his racket. Otherwise, he always swore, but, well, that's the lot of all young people."

Madeleine Bärlocher : "J’ai toujours su que Nadal aurait plus de mal que Federer sur la longueur" We Love ... - https://t.co/YqLsIZj7VY pic.twitter.com/9pr5thsitM — We Love Tennis (@Welovetennis) August 8, 2021

Bärlocher added that it was Mirka who helped the young Roger Federer turn a new leaf as far as his on-court behavior was concerned.

"How do you explain that he was so agitated, younger, when he seems so calm on the court today... It's thanks to Mirka..." Barlocher said. "It's a bit of a mystery for all of us... She came to the club to participate in tournaments, she also came to play with friends. In fact, they had seen each other before the Sydney Olympics."

The Frenchwoman then proceeded to claim that in addition to Mirka, Peter Carter also played a big role in helping Roger Federer turn his career around. Barlocher revealed that Carter, who was Federer's first coach on the pro tour, accompanied the Swiss to every important tournament on the junior circuit.

"At this time, only Peter Carter could really calm him down [besides Mirka]," Barlocher said. "Roger and Peter got along very well. Carter helped him a lot and was well trained at the tactical level, especially during competitions."

"His experience of the circuit and his level of play have given him a lot," she added. "Roger Federer learned a lot by his side, in the management of his matches, because it was Peter who accompanied him on the tournaments. They continued to evolve together in the Challengers and the big junior tournaments."

Wimbledon 2003 trophy" height="532" width="800" /> Roger Federer holds the Wimbledon 2003 trophy

Unfortunately, Peter Carter passed away in a car accident in 2002, leaving Roger Federer distraught. However, the Swiss maestro was able to get himself together and honor his late coach by winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2003.

"His parents never pushed him. It is always Roger Federer and Roger Federer alone who said he wanted to become professional" - Madeleine Barlocher

During the interaction, Madeleine Barlocher was also asked whether it was Roger Federer's parents who gave him the push to become a professional tennis player. In response, the French coach asserted that it was the Swiss maestro himself who actively sought a career in tennis.

Barlocher also disclosed that Roger Federer had high aspirations even as a child, and that he was quite vocal about his dream of becoming World No. 1.

"No, his parents never pushed him," Barlocher said. "It is always Roger and Roger alone who said he wanted to become professional. At barely eight, he was already talking about becoming No. 1... He even talked about it to his friends. I didn't believe it. Especially since in Switzerland, at that time, there were no very, very great players. Yes, at the time, we never imagined it would go that far. If I had known, I certainly would have taken a closer look."

Madeleine Barlocher also claimed that Wimbledon was one of the top goals for Roger Federer right from the beginning. She even narrated an anecdote where the young Swiss imagined how a specific shot would help him lift the coveted All-England trophy one day.

"Winning Wimbledon has always been his thing," she added. "Even when he was very young. I remember an anecdote... During a practice, I watched Roger play and a point had marked me. He has to face a lob, he pulls back and slams a winning spike. Very happy, he said to me, 'One day, thanks to this smash, I will win Wimbledon!'"

Edited by Musab Abid