Roger Federer would be the chosen sat-nav voice of British tennis player Liam Broady if he had the option to choose it. Liam Broady, World No. 143, answered all sorts of questions in an interview with the cinch Championships held at the Queen's Club.

Regarding his dream car, Broady showed his taste by picking a Lamborghini.

"Probably a Lamborghini of some sort. Yeah, I don't know what type I want," Broady said in the show called "Game. Set. Car Chat."

His first car, though, wasn't anything nearly as luxurious as a Lamborghini.

"First car was a 2002 bright-red VW Golf," he replied.

His ideal road trip companion isn't a tennis player but is instead one of basketball's all-time greats.

"Michael Jordan. I would probably take him... I don't know where I'd go with him. Maybe we'd drive to Scotland or something, it's a nice scenic route," Broady was quick to reply.

Next, Broady was asked about his dream tennis feature in a car.

"I'd go for a water cooler in the middle compartment because then you can have nice ice-cold drinks the whole way."

For his sat-nav voice, the 29-year-old didn't have to think much, with Roger Federer quickly coming to mind.

"I'd go Roger Federer as my sat-nav voice. I know he's retired now, but I just think he's got such a classy voice. When you're getting frustrated driving around cities, he'd fill you with calm. You'd never get upset, and yeah," Broady revealed.

As for the worst navigator, he chose close to home.

"Worst navigator is my girlfriend, who is also a tennis player, Eden Silva. Countless times she misses turns and loses focus," Broady said.

For his go-to driving song, he chose a couple of things.

"It's Charlemagne by The Blossoms, Stockport band, and big tunes," he opined.

Broady's favorite travel destination would be Thailand if he had to choose.

"I don't know, actually. I'd like to go back to Thailand. I went to Thailand for a tournament once and I thought the Thai islands were beautiful. So I'd love to go and have a good look around," Broady admitted.

Roger Federer's Wimbledon record in danger from Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Wimbledon

Roger Federer holds a couple of records at Wimbledon, but Novak Djokovic might equal the legendary Swiss in 2023.

Federer is currently in the lead with eight Wimbledon titles, but if Djokovic wins the trophy in 2023, he will tie him in that regard. Also, the Serb can win his fifth Wimbledon title in a row, which would also equal Federer's success.

The last time the 41-year-old Swiss won Wimbledon was in 2017, when he defeated Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the final. Federer was also very close to the title in 2019, but he ultimately lost to Novak Djokovic in the final, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-4, 12-13(3).

Wimbledon begins on July 3, with the 20-time Grand Slam winner expected to be in attendance as a guest.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes