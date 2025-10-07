Roger Federer's long-time agent reveals what Monica Seles told Swiss legend to start comeback with IMG that led to their partnership

Roger Federer's legacy on and off the court is undeniable. He cemented his status as one of the very best to ever play the sport with his accomplishments, and simultaneously built a massive business empire as well. He was able to achieve the latter with the help of his agent Tony Godsick, who has been by his side for two decades.
Godsick has now spilled the beans on how his partnership with Federer came to fruition. He appeared as a guest on the latest episode (October 7) of Andy Roddick's podcast, where he credited former World No. 1 Monica Seles as the person who laid the foundation for their relationship.
Federer had initially signed on to the talent agency IMG but soon parted ways with them. He was then being managed by his wife Mirka, mother Lynette, and a lawyer from his native Switzerland. However, as his profile grew rapidly, he realized he needed a bigger team.
Ted Forestmann became the new head of IMG in 2005, and made it his priority to recruit Federer. He set up a meeting with the Swiss legend and his team before the US Open that year. He also asked Seles to be a part of it, though Godsick wasn't present for the same. Forestmann left after making his pitch, after which Federer asked Seles for advice. She recommended Godsick without hesitation, who was managing her during that period.
"Look, go back to IMG. Do it for a year'. But he's like, 'Who's going to be my agent?' She said, 'My agent. The guy I trust there is Tony. Do something with him for a year and then you'll know," Godsick said.
Seles then roped in Godsick on the plan, and told him he would be looking after Federer from that point on.
"So sure enough, I get a phone call from Monica. It was the Tuesday of the US Open, it had just started. She said, 'You have a new client.' I said, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'Roger is going to come back and you're going to be his agent,” he continued.
Federer and Godsick have remained inseparable since then. They were at IMG until 2013, when they left to begin their own talent agency, Team8. They've snagged some notable clients to represent, and have also made Laver Cup a huge success. The tournament's most recent edition just wrapped up a few weeks ago.
Roger Federer's Laver Cup recently hosted its 8th edition
The Laver Cup has come a long way since its inaugural edition in 2017. The tournament was the brainchild of Roger Federer and his company, Team8. It has now become a regular fixture on the tennis calendar, with fans eagerly looking forward to it every year.
The 2025 edition took place from September 19-21, with Team World defeating Team Europe to win the title. Federer was in attendance and thoroughly enjoyed himself watching his former peers putting on an engrossing show.
The Swiss ace had another reason to smile. This year's Laver Cup was also the most successful in terms of revenue, surpassing the previous benchmark set by the 2022 edition. The tournament is here to stay based on the interest of the fans and the monetary gains from it.
