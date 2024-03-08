Roger Federer's response to Coco Gauff making the cover of Vogue attracted the attention of many.

The American was recently featured on the cover of the magazine's April issue and Federer congratulated her on the achievement.

"Go Coco! Congratulations! Well deserved @cocogauff," the Swiss stated on his Instagram story.

Several fans reacted to the Swiss congratulating Gauff, with one saying that he was "making bank" on her success, pointing out the fact that the American was signed to his agency Team 8.

"Lmao he’s making BANK with her success too, of course he’ll hype her up. She’s signed to his agency," the fan commented on Reddit.

Comment byu/Dee90286 from discussion intennis Expand Post

One fan said that Federer would hype anyone linked to On (the company where the Swiss is a shareholder) or his agency.

"I hate to be that person (and I loved Coco's Vogue cover) but he's gonna hype up everyone signed with On or to his agency," the fan's comment read.

Comment byu/Dee90286 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan said that everything Federer did was PR and that he never took a personal stance on anything unless he profited from it.

"I don't really get how people by now don't see how everything roger does is PR. the man has never taken a personal stance on anything in his career if it didn't profit him or boost his image," the fan's comment read.

Comment byu/Dee90286 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are some more fan reactions to Roger Federer reacting to Coco Gauff being on the cover of Vogue magazine:

Comment byu/Dee90286 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Dee90286 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Dee90286 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Dee90286 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Dee90286 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Coco Gauff is currently competing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and received a bye to the second round as she is among the seeded players. Here, she will be up against either Clara Burel or Wang Xiyu.

Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022

Roger Federer attends the Shanghai Masters in 2023

Federer retired from tennis in 2022, with his last match coming at that year's Laver Cup. The Swiss played a doubles fixture with Rafael Nadal as his teammate, and the pair lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Before the 2022 Laver Cup, the 20-time Grand Slam champion last played at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. The Swiss ended the 2021 season with nine wins out of 13 matches.

Federer has retired from tennis but has often attended a few tournaments, notably Wimbledon and Shanghai Masters in 2023.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins