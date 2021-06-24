Roger Federer's memorabilia raises £1.3 million at auction

Roger Federer's tennis memorabilia, featuring outfits, rackets and shoes from his Slam-winning campaigns, was recently auctioned off for the benefit of the Roger Federer Foundation. The event was a huge success, as it raised a whopping £1.329 million.

The auction was organized by Christie's, with the proceeds going towards the education expenses of underprivileged children in Africa and Switzerland. In addition to Roger Federer's much-sought-after memorabilia, the auction also has around 300 other sporting goods on sale.

Roger Federer's 2009 Roland Garros-winning outfit goes for £187,500, cardigan from Wimbledon 2012 fetches £100,000

20 lots of Roger Federer's items, each denoting one of the Swiss maestro's 20 Major triumphs, were put up for bidding on Wednesday. The auction saw some of the Nike T-shirts and shoes worn by Federer being sold for extravagant prices, while the Swiss' famed kit and racket from his 2009 Roland Garros triumph went for £187,500.

Federer's outfit and racket from 2009 Roland Garros

Roger Federer has also donned some suave outfits at Wimbledon, including fashionable jackets, sweaters and cardigans. It came as no surprise that the 39-year-old's pure white cardigan and Wilson racket from Wimbledon 2012 raised £100,000.

Roger Federer's cardigan and racket from Wimbledon 2012

Roger Federer's Nike outfits from his triumphant campaigns at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2009 were also sold at exorbidant prices, going up to £187,500 and £162,500 respectively.

Here is the full list of all 20 items that went under the hammer, along with the amount of money they were sold for in GBP (£):

Nike T-shirt from the 2004 Australian Open - £12,500

Nike T-shirt from Wimbledon 2004 - £52,500

Nike T-shirt and shoes from the 2004 US Open - £17,500

Nike T-shirt from Wimbledon 2005 - £22,500

Shoes from the 2005 US Open - £18,750

Nike T-shirt from the 2006 Australian Open - £16,875

Nike T-shirt & racket bag from Wimbledon 2006 - £20,000

Nike T-shirt from the 2006 US Open - £22,500

Nike T-shirt from the 2007 Australian Open - £16,250

Nike T-shirt from Wimbledon 2007 - £187,500

Outfit from the 2007 US Open - £35,000

Outfit from the 2008 US Open - £17,500

Outfit and racket from the 2009 French Open - £187,500

Outfit and racket from Wimbledon 2009 - £162,500

Outfit from the 2010 Australian Open - £30,000

Outfit from Wimbledon 2012 - £35,000

Cardigan and racket from Wimbledon 2012 - £100,000

Outfit and racket from the 2017 Australian Open - £112,500

Outfit, rackets and bag from Wimbledon 2017 - £137,500

Outfit and racket from the 2018 Australian Open - £125,000

