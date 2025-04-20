Roger Federer’s mysterious laundry routine on tour baffles Sam Querrey and fellow American ex-pros

Sam Querrey alleged that Roger Federer was never spotted handing away laundry during his career, while other former American pros, John Isner and Steve Johnson, agreed with him. The tennis stars discussed how he was very private about such matters and hence wasn't found quite frequently in the common players' facilities, like the dining hall and gym.

Ad

Throughout his career, Roger Federer was known for being the 'gentleman of the sport' with his calm and composed demeanor, while also being very posh with his behavior. Hence, it is quite believable that the 20-time Grand Slam Champion had special arrangements to provide for his personal needs, including laundry.

The Americans expressed their shock at never seeing Federer handing out his dirty laundry to tour staff during the span of his career while jokingly speculating how he might have had a private Laundromat service for himself on the latest episode of the Nothing Major Podcast.

Ad

Trending

Querrey: Did you guys ever see Federer hand in a bag of laundry — ever — in 15 years?

Querrey: I don't know where he did his laundry. You never saw it. I always thought about this.

Johnson: I think he just wears everything once.

Querrey: I don't know where Fed did his laundry. It must have been done offsite, in like a nice laundromat in whatever city he was in, and someone else took it there because it was never put in with the normal laundry. (21:53 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Earlier this month, Roger Federer had hinted at making a comeback to the sport.

Roger Federer teased his comeback in tennis

Roger Federer hints at a possible return to tennis- Source: Getty

After bidding farewell to the sport in 2022, Roger Federer recently hinted at making a comeback to tennis during an interview with TNT Sports. He highlighted how he was tired of golf and wanted an escape; hence, diverting to tennis to play some promotional or exhibition matches was a tempting idea.

Ad

The tennis legend contemplated starting to play at least two to three times a week again and shared that he would like to "fill up a few nice stadiums".

Since his retirement, he had been active with the Laver Cup and had also made numerous appearances on the court as a spectator. Even though he hadn't confirmed the exact dates or location of events for his appearance, this news came as a delight for tennis fans who had missed the iconic Federer charm on court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins