"Roger Federer's one of the classiest people to ever grace any sporting arena" - Piers Morgan shares his take on Swiss' 'fantastic' documentary

British broadcaster Piers Morgan gave his thoughts on Roger Federer's recently-released documentary 'Federer: Twelve Final Days". Morgan showered praises on the Swiss maestro's 'fantastic' documentary, that was directed by Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia.

The documentary focuses on the last few days of Roger Federer's illustrious tennis career, which concluded at the 2022 Laver Cup and was released on June 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

Piers Morgan shared his take on the sporting documentary and he took to X to express his thoughts on the same. Morgan showered praises on "classy" Federer, while also calling him one of the "classiest people" to ever enter a sports arena.

"Just watched this. What a fantastic film. Federer isn’t just one of the world’s all-time sporting greats, he’s one of the classiest people to ever grace any sporting arena (Claps emojis)," Morgan said.

This is not the first time Piers Morgan has termed the Swiss Maestro "classy". In December 2023, when the British anchor hosted Nick Kyrgios on his show, he had described Roger Federer as "classy", saying that the Swiss would never eat sushi in front of the journalists as Kyrgios did during a press conference at Wimbledon 2022.

"Even though I did feel I was solid" - Roger Federer recalls his emotions during his farewell at the Laver Cup 2022

Federer after the end of his farewell match at Laver Cup 2022

In his documentary, Roger Federer opened up on what he felt during his emotional farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup. The Swiss reflected on how he did not manage to control his emotions during the event, before breaking down in tears. He was quoted as saying:

"I think it definitely hit me, maybe I was going to become emotional at the very end. Even though I did feel I was solid, you know through the interviews and everything. Even through the game, I was super relaxed. And then, I don't know, at the end it was just, you know, it's like okay, I mean, this is it, and... You know, kind of what happens next."

Roger Federer teamed up with Rafael Nadal in the last match of his career at the Laver Cup. The duo faced Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock but lost the match after losing the first set.

The Swiss retires with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. Eight of these came at Wimbledon, where he is the most successful male competitor.

