Roger Federer's outfit for Roland Garros 2021 revealed

Roger Federer's return to clay came to a crashing halt on Tuesday, as he lost to Pablo Andujar in his opening match at the Geneva Open. But Federer is also scheduled to play at Roland Garros next, where he will be looking to get some matches under his belt before the grass season.

Although Roger Federer has faced another setback in his comeback, his biggest tournaments of the year are still ahead of him. The Swiss maestro's participation at the French Open seems all but confirmed, as pictures of his new Uniqlo outfit for the tournament have started doing the rounds of social media.

Roger Federer will reportedly be donning some sharp polos and shorts in Paris this year, which will be marketed under Uniqlo's "RF Dry-Ex" line. The 39-year-old's Roland Garros kit consists of separate day and night outfits, both of which will be different from the line of apparel he has worn so far this year.

@rogerfederer outfit for Geneva or Roland Garros via uniqlo website 😊 pic.twitter.com/I6PmaAMZTJ — Aadharsha 🦋 RF 👑 (@federerized) May 17, 2021

Roger Federer will be wearing a coral red t-shirt during the day session at Roland Garros, and will be pairing that with white Uniqlo shorts.

Roger Federer's day T-shirt for Roland Garros 2021

Roger Federer's day shorts for Roland Garros 2021

The Swiss, who has a history of sporting a large variety of colors, will be seen in a navy blue number in the night session - with both his t-shirt and shorts being of the same color.

Roger Federer's night-session T-shirt for Roland Garros 2021

Roger Federer's night-session shorts for Roland Garros 2021

Uniqlo has also reportedly designed coral red and navy blue wristbands to go along with Roger Federer's attire at this year's French Open.

Roger Federer has worn deep colors at Roland Garros in the past too

Roger Federer hits a forehand at Roland Garros 2012

Roger Federer's attire in Paris is expected to be considered on fleek by many. The Swiss maestro has scored several fashion hits in the French capital over the years, having sported some deep-colored numbers on numerous occasions.

It was in 2012 that Federer wore his famed 'Darth Federer' outfit in Paris, in what was his last semifinal appearance on the terre-battue before 2019. Federer turned to the dark side again (pun intended) on his return to clay two years ago, taking to the court in a dark brown polo T-shirt and white shorts.

The Swiss had a good campaign that year too, beating Stan Wawrinka in four tough sets before losing to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.