Roger Federer's outfit for Tokyo Olympics revealed

Roger Federer's return to grasscourt tennis did not go as planned, as he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the 2021 Noventi Open in Halle. The Swiss has struggled to win matches lately and faces a battle to rediscover his best form heading into Wimbledon.

After the grasscourt Major, Roger Federer is expected to travel to Tokyo to take part in the Olympics, where he has had some success in the past.

Pictures of Federer's Uniqlo outfit for the Games emerged on social media earlier today, and if they're anything to go by, the Swiss maestro will be turning on the style in Tokyo.

Roger Federer's outfit for Tokyo comes from the same line as the Swiss' Wimbledon gear. Federer's attire will consist of a sharp red polo t-shirt with a prominent pattern of checks. The t-shirt will also have the Swiss flag at the top-left corner.

Roger Federer's t-shirt for Tokyo Olympics

The Swiss will most likely pair the red t-shirt with white shorts, which is the color combination that he and his compatriots adhered to in their previous stints at the Games.

Roger Federer's Tokyo 2021 outfit is similar to the one he sported at the 2011 French Open

Roger Federer during the 2011 French Open

Roger Federer sported a similar outfit a decade ago at the French Open.

The Swiss spent the start of the 2011 season in the shadow of rival Novak Djokovic, but he produced his best tennis at Roland Garros, snapping the Serb's 43-match winning streak in a scintillating four-set semifinal.

It is important to note that Federer was sponsored by Nike back then. The Swiss' contract with the sportswear giant expired in March 2018, after which he signed a lucrative deal with Uniqlo.

Edited by Arvind Sriram