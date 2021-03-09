Roger Federer's return is a blessing to the tour, no other player enjoys this 'almost divine' status: Patrik Kuhnen

Former German pro Patrik Kuhnen recently lavished rich praise on Roger Federer, claiming that no other player can match the 39-year-old's 'divine' status. Kuhnen's comments come on the eve of Federer's return to the tour at this week's ATP 500 event in Doha.

Roger Federer has spent more than a year on the sidelines, undergoing two separate surgeries on his right knee. The 20-time Slam champion will meet either Dan Evans or Jeremy Chardy in his first match on Wednesday.

In a column for Sky Sports, Kuhnen opined that Federer's comeback will be welcomed by the fans as well as the players, given the Swiss' standing in the community.

"His return is a blessing for the tour," Kuhnen wrote. "No other player has this radiance for tennis, no other player enjoys this 'almost divine' status. All players and especially the young players like Jannik Sinner will be eager to be able to play against the maestro again."

Kuhnen went on to claim that Roger Federer's combination of on-court magic and off-court friendliness sets him apart from everyone else on tour.

"For me there is no bigger phenomenon in our sport than Roger Federer," Kuhnen said. "No other player has this package of pure elegance and enormous power on the court and also this unique charm in dealing with the fans and the media. Federer simply inspires in all respects."

I'm really looking forward to his comeback in Doha and will enjoy all of his matches from the first to the last stroke.

Kuhnen also compared Federer's current comeback with his 2017 one, and surmised that the Swiss will be in good physical shape and highly motivated - just like he was four years ago.

"Four years later, Roger Federer is about to make a comeback again," Kuhnen continued. "This time he is 39 years old, he will be 40 this summer and this time he had to have two operations on his right knee. It is clear to me: when Federer comes back, he will be in top shape, pain-free and highly motivated to play for the title again."

(Quotes translated using Google Translate)

Nobody had seen such a comeback at the age of 35: Patrik Kuhnen on Roger Federer's 2017 return

Roger Federer

Patrik Kuhnen, who reached the top 50 in both singles and doubles during his career, further recalled how Roger Federer had worked out a strategic game plan during his previous comeback.

In January 2017, Federer returned from a six-month injury layoff and stunned the tennis world by winning the Australian Open in dramatic fashion. The Swiss employed a more aggressive strategy, keeping the points short and attacking the net at every opportunity.

Federer went on to win Wimbledon six months later, and successfully defended his Australian Open title the following year. He climbed back to the top of the rankings in February 2018 to become the oldest World No. 1 in men’s tennis.

"Roger Federer fascinated me not only with his fitness after a half year break (in 2017), but above all with his changed, much more offensive game," Kuhnen said. "Standing at and on the baseline, he took the balls much earlier, sometimes as half volley, played even more aggressively - especially with the backhand - and thus reduced the time window for his opponents and their preparation for their shots."

Kuhnen revealed he was fascinated with how Federer reinvented his game in 2017, claiming it was something that had not been accomplished before by a player in their mid-30s.

"Nobody had seen such a comeback coming at the age of 35 after a knee injury with a changed, perfectly polished tactic," the German added.