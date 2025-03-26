Roger Federer's signed racket from classic showdown against Rafael Nadal in French Open 2011 final goes up for auction

Roger Federer's Wilson racket from the 2011 Roland Garros final is now on auction. Reports recently revealed that this exciting move will replenish memories of the timeless classic. The racket includes a signature from the Swiss tennis maestro.

Roger Federer played Rafael Nadal in the 2011 French Open final. Although Federer lost to Nadal in four sets, the showdown turned out to be a classic match between two tennis legends. This match was special because Federer had beaten Novak Djokovic in the semifinals to end his 43-match winning streak. Nadal’s victory gave him his sixth French Open title. Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles, including one French Open, while Nadal has won 22 majors, with a record 14 French Open titles.

After almost 14 years of the timeless classic and nearly 3 years of his retirement, Roger Federer's racket from Roland Garros 2011 is all set to be auctioned. According to the latest reports released by TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions would be leading the process of getting out one of the most memorable elements of the Swiss legend's glorious career.

Coming from the house of renowned sports equipment manufacturer Wilson, the racket is red, gold, and black, with a white grip signed by Roger Federer himself. According to TMZ, the gear could earn a major chunk because of the showdown's massive space in tennis history.

Roger Federer's On Running aims for a new milestone in 2025

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2024 - Opening Night Gala - Source: Getty

Roger Federer's sportswear manufacturing brand On Running has unveiled plans to touch new milestones in 2025. The team recently unveiled a massive number that the company has forecasted to crack by the end of the financial year 2025. Amid this, the brand has added the Roger Clubhouse Model and the Advantage Pro to enhance on-court performance.

In a conversation with Forbes, the brand's product head Katariina Tuohimaa-Mendel said:

"We’ve added a few key features to The Roger Clubhouse that will make the shoe even more comfortable for our all-day wearers. It’s a timeless silhouette with high-tech details."

On Running's CEO and CFO Martin Hoffman also expressed optimism about the brand's new targets in 2025.

“The resulting net sales and profitability ahead of our expectations puts us in a position to significantly increase our outlook for the full year 2024, and fuels our confidence as we head into the holiday season and continue to shape the future of sportswear," he said, as reported by Hypebeast.

After his retirement in 2022, Roger Federer is now involved in multiple business ventures. However, the legend remains connected to the sport by his brainchild event, the Laver Cup.

