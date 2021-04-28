Roger Federer's Slam accessories to be put up for auction, proceeds to go towards his foundation

Roger Federer recently confirmed that some of his most-prized tennis memorabilia will be auctioned off to raise funds for his foundation. Federer's possessions will be put under the hammer at Christie's - a world-renowned auction house.

The first of the two auctions is expected to take place in a live event on 23 June. 20 lots of Federer's items will be put up for bidding on this day, each denoting one of the Swiss legend's 20 Major titles.

The second auction will be conducted online and will take place sometime in July. While Federer's possessions are expected to be priced between £3,000 and £70,000 in the first auction, the second one will have 300 lower-priced items going under the hammer.

While speaking about the planned auctions, Roger Federer highlighted how each piece put up for sale represents a memorable moment of his career. The 39-year-old revealed that he wishes to share these moments with his fans worldwide, and that the proceeds from the auction would greatly help his charity.

"Every piece in these auctions represents a moment in my tennis career and enables me to share a part of my personal archive with my fans around the world," Federer said. "More importantly, the proceeds will support The Roger Federer Foundation to help us continue to deliver educational resources to children in Africa and Switzerland."

Which personal items of Roger Federer's will go under the hammer?

Roger Federer's 2009 French Open outfit will go under the hammer

Among the many possessions being put up for auction are Roger Federer's outfit and racket from his 2009 French Open win over Robin Soderling. Federer adorned a teal-colored Nike T-shirt that day, with his shorts being of a darker shade.

The 20-time Major champion's Wilson K Factor racket, which he used to beat Juan Martin del Potro, Tommy Haas, Gael Monfils and Robin Soderling, is also registered on the auction list. And Federer's Nike trainers from that final, which are still rumored to be coated with clay from Court Philippe Chatrier, will be put up too.

People will also be able to place bids on Roger Federer's kit and racket from his 2007 Wimbledon campaign, which saw him beat Rafael Nadal in the final.

Federer's famous signature Wimbledon cardigan from his 2012 campaign has also been put up. Additionally, Federer's shoes from his 2005 Wimbledon final will go under the hammer too.

While all of the items mentioned above are expected to rake in the big bucks, there is some lower-profile memorabilia as well for the not-so-affluent fans. One of the items from this collection includes Federer wristbands from his 1,500th tour match (2019 Swiss Indoors Open).

Christie's are estimating that they will be able to sell Roger Federer's entire collection for around £1 million, but are hoping to touch the £1.5 million mark. Given Federer's stature and popularity, it wouldn't be surprising if the final collection exceeds their expectations.