Roger Federer's twin sons Leo & Lenny make rare appearance at Shanghai Masters without their dad for Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien battle

By Rohit
Modified Oct 08, 2025 15:33 GMT
Roger Federer with his sons (L), Daniil Medvedev (top right), and Learner Tien (bottom right). (Photos: Getty)
Roger Federer with his sons (L), Daniil Medvedev (top right), and Learner Tien (bottom right). (Photos: Getty)

Roger Federer's twin sons Leo and Lenny were spotted at the Shanghai Masters 2025, catching up on some tennis without their father. The boys were captivated by the engrossing display of shotmaking between Daniil Medvedev and Learner Tien during their fourth-round showdown on Wednesday, October 8.

The 11-year-olds certainly know a thing or two about the sport, having grown up watching their legendary father putting on a clinic whenever he took to the court. They were seen reacting to the ever-changing dynamic of the showdown between Medvedev and Tien.

While they were in the stadium without their father, they certainly didn't make the trip to Shanghai without him. Federer is also in town, and is set to headline a celebrity doubles match at the tournament on Friday, October 10. Despite retiring from the sport three years ago, the Swiss ace has made the trip to Shanghai every year since then.

Federer and the Shanghai Masters share a common sponsor, Rolex. He won the tournament twice during his playing days, capturing his first title in 2014 and then another one during his resurgent 2017 season. He remains a massive draw even after hanging up his racquet for good, and he is always happy to promote the sport in any capacity. His upcoming doubles event features some of the most well-known names in China.

Roger Federer's 'Roger & Friends' event at the Shanghai Masters to rope in Donnie Yen, Wu Lei & Zheng Jie

Roger Federer (middle) at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)
Roger Federer (middle) at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Roger Federer has pulled in some of the biggest names in China to entertain fans with his 'Roger & Friends' celebrity doubles match at the Shanghai Masters 2025. The 20-time Major champion will be joined by former tennis pro Zheng Jie, who was a trailblazer for Chinese tennis.

Zheng was the first player from China to reach a Major semifinal in singles, doing so at Wimbledon 2008, and made the last four once again at the Australian Open 2010. She also won a couple of Major titles in doubles.

The two tennis stars will play alongside two prominent names from the entertainment business. The iconic Donnie Yen, whose career has spanned over four decades, will be a part of the festivities. Best-known for his performances in the Ip Man series and other action flicks, he is a legend in the movie business.

Completing the line-up is China's latest heartthrob, Wu Lei. The 25-year-old has captured the attention of the audiences in his country and has quickly become a major star. 'Roger & Friends' will take place on Friday, October 10.

