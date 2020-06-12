Roger Federer's volleys are world-class, says footballer Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan termed Roger Federer's serve-and-volley game the best in the world.

The serve and volley style of play has reaped rich dividends for Federer over the years, especially on grass.

Ghanian footballer Asamoah Gyan revealed in an interview with TV3 Sports that he has been imitating Roger Federer's style of play while playing tennis during his leisure time.

Asamoah Gyan eulogised Roger Federer's serve and volley game, describing it as 'world-class':

"I like it when people make point - like when you come to the net and you make the point like the serve and volley. I think Roger Federer is good at that. He’s a master class."

Indeed, Roger Federer is one of the best active players to employ the serve-and-volley style. In an era of baseliners, the 38-year-old stands out with his ability on the forecourt, reguarly outperforming his peers in finishing points at the net.

I have learnt serve and volleys from Roger Federer: Asamoah Gyan

Gyan, a late bloomer in tennis, picked up the racquet barely months ago, while on a holiday in Italy.

"I took the racquet and my first serve over the fence so I decided not to play. I went back to Italy, got some rackets, came back on holidays. I played like once and I lost interest so it was like ten months ago I decided to play because I normally watch tennis and I said to myself I can play so that’s where I started.”

The 34-year-old further said in this regard that he has learnt the art of serve-and-volley from the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

"Honestly, I learnt that from him so anytime I’m in difficulties, I just try to place the ball to the corner and attack the net. I think I’m special in that. That was what brought me into tennis.”

Roger Federer remains one of the few remaining practitioners of the 'serve-and-volley' game in tennis. This style of play has been on the wane since the advent of heavier balls, advancements in racquet technology and slowing of playing surfaces; the 'homogenisation' of the field in the modern era has made it easier to win points from the baseline.

Over the years, Roger Federer has adapted his game to compete against players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. But the Swiss remains committed to going on the attack whenever the opportunity presents itself.

The serve-and-volley style has reaped rich dividends for Roger Federer, especially on grass, the game's quickest surface. Roger Federer had said in the past that he used to serve and volley a lot more during his early years at Wimbledon. But due to the game's changing dynamics over the years, the eight-time Wimbledon champion learnt to win points from the back of the court.

"I serve and volleyed 80 percent on the first serve, 30 to 50 percent on the second serve," Federer had said. "It was just normal. I even did some in 2003 when I won first here. Then, every year I started doing less because the game started changing on the tour, really."

Roger Federer said that the serve and volley became a less prominent feature in his game because players started returning better. A good return makes for a difficult volley at the net, so Federer stopped venturing to the forecourt as much.

"I think (top) guys return a bit better these days. I think it might be a touch slower as well," said Roger Federer, adding there was also an element of habit. "Because those guys are looking for the rallies, you tend to just also do it because it's comfortable; it's nice to stay back there, serve, wait, hit the big forehand."

Following a shock loss to the serve and volleying Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round at 2013 Wimbledon, Roger Federer roped in the services of Stefan Edberg, one of the game's finest ever serve and volleyers.

The serve and volley style of play reappeared in Roger Federer's arsenal as it propelled him to consecutive Wimbledon finals in 2014 and 2015.