Roger Federer says he is excited to "feel like a player again", claims he is a better player now than when he was 20

Roger Federer is scheduled to make his return to the ATP Tour for the second time this year - on clay in Geneva on 16 May.

The Swiss' previous outing on clay was at Roland Garros 2019, where he was defeated by Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke about his preparation levels ahead of his return to Geneva. He claims that he feels like a 'young man' and that it marks the start of a very important period for him.

"I am very anxious and very eager to start competing again, feeling like a player again," Federer said. "I feel like I'm a young man. My knee, my joints are much better. I hope that what is missing in 2021 will be exciting, because we are getting closer to normal, even if the virus is still present."

Roger Federer will play in Geneva next week, his only tournament on clay in the lead-up to the 2021 French Open. He is then scheduled to play a grasscourt tune-up event in Halle, before his two biggest goals this season - Wimbledon and the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Hi everyone!

Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva🇨🇭 and Paris 🇫🇷. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again. ❤️🚀 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021

The Swiss had to spend over a year on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on both his knees. He returned to competitive tennis in Doha earlier this year, where he defeated Dan Evans in the second round before falling to eventual champion Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinals.

Although Federer had initially entered himself in both the Dubai Open and the Madrid Masters, he chose to withdraw from those tournaments to maximize his fitness levels.

"I am a more balanced player now" - Roger Federer is eager to get back to competitive tennis

Roger Federer against Dan Evans at the 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Roger Federer also claimed that he can no longer wait to compete in matches, commenting that his playing style is more balanced now than it was before.

"I really can’t wait any longer to play matches," the Swiss player said. "I am a more balanced player (now)."

The 39-year-old further went on to say that adjustments in his preparation and greater racket technology have made him a better player today than what he was at 20 years of age.

"Over time I have been able to adjust the details in my playing style, my footwork and the technology of my rackets that make me able to play better now than when I was 20 years old," Federer asserted.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer is getting more and more ready for clay!



(🎥 @rogerfederer) pic.twitter.com/5mkvAkX8IP — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) May 6, 2021

The Swiss maestro will now be hoping to put together a deep run in Geneva prior to Roland Garros. He is joined by the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Cristian Garin and Casper Ruud in the Swiss city.