Roger Federer says he was "shocked and surprised" by time violation against Marin Cilic, labels the incident a "misunderstanding"

Roger Federer was involved in a controversial moment during his four-set win over Marin Cilic in the second round at Roland Garros on Thursday. The Swiss had a heated exchange with the chair umpire and also swapped words with Cilic after he was given a time violation while receiving the Croat's serve.

Federer was furious after he was ajudged to have wasted time by taking too long to walk to his towel, which was kept at the other end of the court. The 20-time Major winner even involved his opponent in the argument, and asked the Croat if he was taking too much time.

Explaining his actions during a post-match interview with Eurosport, Roger Federer said he was not aware of what was going on and why he had received a time violation.

"Well, honestly I was a bit surprised and shocked that it happened," he said. "I didn't even understand what was going on for the most part, why I got one."

"Until I thought back to the very beginning of how it started and that only came when I was sitting down and I realised Marin actually was upset at me that I was going too slow because he wanted to serve at me when I was not even in position."

Federer said he approached the umpire to ask him for an explanation and brushed off the incident as a "misunderstanding".

"I'm sorry if I did it, but I just wanted a proper explanation and I told the umpire as well, why didn't he tell me that I was going slow. He told me, 'Well, I assumed you knew', because of Marin serving to you," Roger Federer added. "I didn't see it so that was my bad. I guess it was just a misunderstanding at the same time."

Speaking to the media following his 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 win, the Swiss seemed a lot less apologetic, claiming Cilic himself took plenty of time bouncing the ball prior to his serve.

"When he puts his foot down ready for the serve he's not ready, there's still ten bounces," he said. "I feel like (you should) start bouncing, and I'll rock up ready to return when you're ready to serve."

On a warm day, clay can be faster than most hard courts - Roger Federer

The surface at Roland Garros is widely considered to be among the slowest on the tour. However, Roger Federer busted that myth when he claimed that clay could be even quicker than hardcourts in certain conditions.

"People still think clay is slow. It's not that slow," Roger Federer said. "If you're playing on a day when it's quite warm then it can be faster than most hard courts. Of course bad bounces, sliding and stuff comes into play as well but the stuff is not that slow."

The Swiss ace also claimed during his on-court interview that he was happy to have maintained a high level for the duration of his match against Cilic.

"I had a really good game. I surprised myself a little. I didn't think I could play at this level for two and a half hours," Roger Federer said. "The level was high. There were some very good moments, especially in the tie-break. I have a little energy left. I am more clear in key moments. I still have some difficulties in defense, which is normal. But I see it more clearly in my movements forward. I didn't expect to go that high. I'm so happy."

