Roger Federer sends heartfelt message to Rafael Nadal's academy graduates

Roger Federer sent out a message to the young players who graduated out of the Rafa Nadal Academy yesterday.

The 20-time Grand Slam stressed the importance of hard work in becoming a successful tennis player.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are great friends off the court, despite their intense rivalry on it. And now Federer has made a fantastic gesture in honor of that friendship, sending out words of wisdom to the young players who graduated out of the Rafa Nadal Academy today.

In his specially recorded video message, Roger Federer congratulated all the graduates and wished them luck for the future.

"Hello everybody at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Many congratulations to everybody who graduates today. All the very best for your future," Federer said.

Rafael Nadal quickly acknowledged the gesture too, saying that it was 'very much appreciated' by everyone at the academy.

Thanks @rogerfederer for this message! As always top. Very much appreciated by all of us 😉👍🏻🎾 https://t.co/yR8HwmTAys — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 9, 2020

Roger Federer emphasized in the video that there is no shortcut to success in professional tennis, but also said it is important to enjoy the journey. The 20-time Grand Slam champion went on to elaborate how he and Rafael Nadal, despite their plethora of on-court achievements, still have tremendous passion for the sport.

"For those of you who go on to play professional tennis, you know what it takes - lot of perseverance and hard work but never forget to have fun. That's what is most important and that's what is similar to myself and Rafa. We have never lost passion for what we are doing every single day."

Roger Federer stressed that the road ahead may not always be a smooth one, but urged everyone to work hard as that seldom goes unrewarded.

"There are going to be rainy days, tough days. But there is always going to be a silver lining, there is always going to be the sun that comes back around. Just make sure you keep on working very hard."

The 38-year-old Swiss legend also had a word of advice for the Academy graduates that may not go on to become professional tennis players.

"For those unfortunate ones for whom the tennis dream may not work out, I am sure you had a great learning experience at the Academy, in school but then also away," he said.

Rafael Nadal is such a champion in so many ways: Roger Federer

Roger Federer said that the days spent at the Academy may well be some of the best days in the lives of the Academy graduates. He then went on to describe his good friend Rafael Nadal as the epitome of humility, which is particularly impressive given the fact that the Spaniard has such staggering achievements to his name.

"I hope you must have learnt from Rafa. He is such a champion in so many ways. He is very humble."

The Swiss legend signed off by stressing on the value of kindness in life, regardless of the career a person chooses to have.

"Always remember to be kind, kind to others," Federer said. "You are only as strong as your team. I hope you go on to have a successful and wonderful career in whatever you may do, and you look back on the days at the Academy as some of the best days of your life. I just want to wish you all the very best."