Roger Federer sends touching congratulatory message to Andre Agassi, Taylor Fritz & the rest of Team World after their Laver Cup triumph

Retired tennis star Roger Federer attended this year's Laver Cup as he watched closely the close contest played between Team World and Team Europe at Chase Center, San Francisco. On Sunday, Team World, led by Andre Agassi, emerged victorious, beating Team Europe 15-9.
The final match of the contest was played between Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev, where the American star clinched the singles, 6-3, 7-6. After the match, Federer reposted a graphic featuring Team World stars, including captain Agassi, Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerúndolo, Alex Michelsen, João Fonseca and Reilly Opelka. The Swiss pro also attached a touching message, saying:
"Congrats Team World! What a weekend in San Francisco."
Team Europe showed a strong fight on Day 3 but their comeback attempt on the back of Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Rudd, utlimately fell short. Team Europe was captained by Yannick Noah and comprised big names such as Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Ruud, Jakub Menšík and Flavio Cobolli.
Roger Federer looks back on his emotional retirement from tennis at 2022 Laver Cup
Three years ago, in the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis. It was one of the biggest and one of the most emotional moments in tennis as Federer's retirement brought a lot of emotions out of his rivals, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who were his teammates in that tournament.
During a live edition of Served with Andy Roddick at the Laver Cup, Federer looked back on his retirement, saying it was the most satisfying moment of his career.
"It felt like a perfect ending, considering all the history, all the times I played against Rafa, that he could be next to me," Federer told Roddick. "When I realised I wasn’t coming back, it was emotional but also peaceful. I could share that moment with my team, my rivals, my family, and the fans."
"It was bigger than just me. I felt relief in many ways, because the uncertainty was over," he added. "You live with this hope that maybe, just maybe, your body will cooperate again. But once I accepted it, the ending was beautiful. Sharing that with Rafa was not planned years in advance; it just happened that way. And I think that made it even more authentic."
Apart from Djokovic, the rest of the Big 4 members have retired from tennis, paving the way for new stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to dominate the sport.
