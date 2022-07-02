When will Roger Federer play again? All you need to know about his comeback tournament

After being on the sidelines for a long time now, Roger Federer recently announced that he will participate in his home tournament in Basel later this year and the 2022 Laver Cup.

The 40-year-old was forced to withdraw from the 2021 Wimbledon Championships due to an injury after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. Since then, the Swiss has undergone knee surgery and avoided the courts to ensure a full recovery. He has also continuously kept everyone updated on his injury and recovery via social media.

In September, Federer and Rafael Nadal will join hands to represent Team Europe in London. In their sole previous doubles match, Federer and Nadal defeated American combo Jack Sock and Sam Querrey in three sets in the 2017 inaugural Laver Cup. The last four editions have been won by Europe.

"I haven't planned more than the Laver Cup and Basel" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer poses for a photograph with the 2021 Laver Cup trophy

Roger Federer revealed his plans to rejoin the ATP tour in a recent interview with Simon Graf of Tages Anzeiger. He also made it abundantly clear that he has not yet made plans beyond the Laver Cup and Basel.

"Yes, definitely," Federer said upon getting asked if he will return to the ATP tour next year. "How and where, I don't know yet. But that would be the idea. I haven't planned more than the Laver Cup and Basel yet. After Basel, the season is over anyway. It's important for me to get fit again so that I can train fully. Once I've done that, I can choose how many tournaments I play and where."

"The Laver Cup is a good start, I don't have to play five matches in six days. I will have be able to do that in Basel. But I'm hopeful I've come a long way. I'm not far away," he added.

The 40-year-old also praised his arch-rival Nadal for winning a record-extending 14th French Open title and a 22nd Major.

"In general, it's just unbelievable what Rafa has achieved. The record of Pete Sampras, which I beat, was 14 Grand Slam titles. Now Rafa won the French Open 14 times. That's unbelievable. I was happy for him that he did it again. Hats off to Rafa. After the 10th, 11th time, I already thought, 'This can't be'. He keeps raising the bar. It's gigantic," Roger Federer said.

