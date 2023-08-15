Roger Federer set to make special appearance at Laver Cup 2023 in Vancouver

Tennis titan Roger Federer has given his fans something to smile about. The Swiss revealed that he will be attending the 2023 Laver Cup, which will be held in Vancouver.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner hung up his tennis boots in 2022 after the London edition of the Laver Cup. He joined hands with his arch-rival and friend Rafael Nadal as the duo played a doubles match in the much-talked-about event.

Fans from all across the world witnessed two of the greatest tennis players of all time, Nadal and Federer, crying while holding hands.

On August 15, the Laver Cup released a video and announced the upcoming appearance of the legend himself in Vancouver.

Roger Federer will be present on September 22, when he will be celebrated on the first anniversary of his retirement. He will also hold a special Q&A session at the center court, where fans will have the opportunity to ask him questions.

The veteran will also coin the toss ahead of the last match that evening. He will also join for a post-match interview with Jim Courier.

Last year, after the event, the 42-year-old hinted that he would be coming back to the Laver Cup in 2023.

"I’m looking forward to next year and supporting both teams, of course from different positions," he said.

"I miss Laver Cup a lot as a player" - Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Roger Federer co-founded the Laver Cup, which has been held annually since 2017, with the exception of 2020. The Swiss himself participated in four out of five editions of the tournament.

In a video released by the Laver Cup, the former World No. 1 reflected on the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup, his last professional tournament.

He also spoke about the likes of Nadal, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and everyone else celebrating his career in London during the tournament.

"I miss Laver Cup a lot as a player, with my last match also played there with Rafa on court and Novak and Murray and everybody. You know, just there celebrating my career has been a beautiful moment in my career," he said.

The retired tennis pro further expressed his desire to visit Vancouver for the Laver Cup and watch the Canadian fans cheer for their players.

"I am very much looking forward to Vancouver and the Laver Cup being there, only heard great things about the city. so I am really looking forward to see how the Canadian fans will be, especially with their great players coming up," Federer added.

This year's Laver Cup is set to begin on September 22.

