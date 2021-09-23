Roger Federer shares post marking the 24th anniversary of his entry into ATP rankings, goes on a day trip to Basel

Roger Federer recently shared an Instagram post uploaded by the US Open Instagram handle, which marked his presence in the ATP rankings for a whopping 24 years. The post also listed the top 10 from the moment the Swiss made his ranking debut, comparing it with the current top 10.

Federer made his debut in the ATP rankings on 22 September 1997, entering the charts at the 803rd position.

The US Open used the caption "4 decades of Fed in the ATP rankings" as part of its post, which initially left some fans confused. But they later clarified that they were highlighting how Roger Federer has been a part of the ATP rankings in four different decades - the 90s, the 2000s, the 2010s and the 2020s.

It should be noted, however, that the Swiss legend had achieved this feat in 2020 itself. The more significant achievement on this day is that he has completed 24 years in the rankings.

Roger Federer shared the post through his Instagram stories, the screenshot of which can be seen below.

Roger Federer shares the post on his Instagram story

The US Open handle also gave out the list of players who were ranked in the top 10 on 22 September 1997. Those 10 players were - Pete Sampras, Michael Chang, Patrick Rafter, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Carlos Moya, Sergi Bruguera, Marcelo Rios, Goran Ivanisevic, Alex Corretja and Greg Rusedski. Needless to say, none of those players is active right now.

The post also featured the present-day top 10, which includes Roger Federer in the ninth spot. Federer first entered the top 10 on 20 May 2002, when he moved from No. 14 to No. 8. Since then he has been in the top 10 for all but a few months in 2016-17, when an injury derailed his season.

The 40-year-old would have exited the top 10 during the pandemic too, but a freeze in the rankings allowed him to hold on to his place. Now that he has been ruled out until 2022 due to another injury and surgery, he is all set to leave the top 10 for the second time in his career.

Roger Federer shares pictures from his Basel trip

Roger Federer visited Basel on Wednesday

Roger Federer, who was born in Basel, made a day trip to his birthplace on Wednesday and uploaded a few stories from there.

The Swiss first posted a picture of himself enjoying the view of the River Rhine, situated under the famous Middle Bridge of Basel. Later Federer also visited the Fondation Beyeler, a Modern & Contemporary Art Museum located in the city.

The museum is renowned for its collection of pieces procured by renowned art dealers Ernst and Hildy Beyeler.

Roger Federer visited an art museum.

The 40-year-old also shared a photograph of himself in black and white, standing in front of an art piece created by American artist Elizabeth Peyton.

Roger Federer poses in front of an art piece.

