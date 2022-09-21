"For us to go through a career that we both have had and being able to have a nice relationship is maybe a great message to sports and maybe even beyond" - Roger Federer on his relationship with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will both be a part of Team Europe for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup in London.

The tournament will be Federer's swansong after his recent decision to retire from the sport. The Swiss maestro made it clear that the Laver Cup will be the final ATP level tournament he will take part in before hanging up his racket.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the tournament, Federer was asked if partnering Nadal for a doubles match would appeal to him. The 20-time Grand Slam champion replied in the affirmative and stated that the rivalry and relationship between them is a great message for sports and beyond.

"Of course. No doubt. I mean, I think it could be quite, I don't know, a unique situation, you know, that if it were to happen for as long as we battled together to having always this respect for one another, the families, our coaching teams, we always got along really well," he said.

"For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond. For that reason I think it would be great," he added.

Federer and Nadal teamed up for a doubles match at the Laver Cup back in 2017, where they won 6-4, 1-6 [10-5] against the American pair of Sam Querrey and Jack Sock.

Federer's doubles partner this year is yet to be decided. That said, the former World No. 1 stated that it would be a special moment if Nadal and he took to the court together.

"I don't know if it's gonna happen, but I think it could be obviously a special moment," he said.

Roger Federer hopes to be involved in tennis after retirement

Roger Federer spoke at a press conference ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer said that while he hasn't given much thought about being involved in tennis after his retirement, he was very much open to the idea and said that he won't be a "ghost" after leaving his playing days behind.

"Not really. No, I just wanted to let the fans know I won't be a ghost, you know. It's funny, you know, I talked about Bjorn Borg just before. I don't think he returned to Wimbledon for 25 years. That, in a way, hurts every tennis fan. Totally acceptable, his life, his reasons, you know," he said.

The Swiss explained that he won't be away from tennis because of what the sport has given him.

"But I don't think I'll be that guy, you know, and I feel tennis has given me too much. I have been around the game for too long. Have fallen in love with too many things. I love seeing people again, and that's kind of what I wanted to let the fans know that you'll see me again. Not just never again. Now what it could be, in what capacity, I don't know. So I still have to think about it a little bit but give myself time," he added.

