Roger Federer spotted at White Turf in Switzerland, presents horse-racing enthusiasts with trophies

Roger Federer is currently spending time away from the tour to rest and recuperate from his latest setback with respect to his knee. The Swiss maestro was recently spotted at the White Turf in St. Moritz.

Roger Federer has been out of commission since last year's Wimbledon, where he exited in the quarterfinals against Hubert Hurkacz. The 40-year-old put in a lackluster display for most of the match, and hasn't played a single competitive match since then.

The Fed Express has since undergone a third surgery on his right knee. The Swiss recently claimed that he and his team will know more about whether he is at a competitive level by April or May this year. In that regard, it remains unclear when he will be returning to the tour, leaving most of his fans disconsolate.

Federer, however, has been leading a prosperous life out of the public eye by his own admission. He was spotted at the 2022 Credit Suisse Skikjöring Trophy at White Turf in Switzerland earlier on Monday, and seemed to be in high spirits going by the photos that have been doing the rounds on Twitter.

For the uninitiated, White Turf is an exclusive, top-class event that gives wealthy tourists and localites an avenue to watch horse-racing. Thus, it comes as little to no surprise that someone as affluent as Federer would be in attendance at the event.

Below are some of his pictures with several horse-racing enthusiasts:

The Swiss maestro poses with some of the older skikjöring enthusiasts in St. Moritz (Source: @norinchi_df)

The Swiss maestro hands a trophy to a skikjöring enthusiast (Source: @norinchi_df)

He also posed with some budding skikjörers at the White Turf (Source: @norinchi_df)

Roger Federer rises to No. 29 in the world, but will be dropping his 2019 Miami champion ranking points next month

By virtue of his absence from the tour, Federer recently dropped to as low as No. 30 in the men's rankings earlier this month. He, however, has climbed up one spot in the latest ATP rankings, thanks in part to Grigor Dimitrov dropping out of the top 30.

José Morgado @josemorgado 40yo rising star Roger Federer up one place -- to 29th -- in the ATP Rankings tomorrow. 40yo rising star Roger Federer up one place -- to 29th -- in the ATP Rankings tomorrow.

The Swiss maestro currently stands at 1,665 points in the ATP rankings. As per the live rankings, the Swiss maestro could end up climbing to No. 27 in the world later this week, provided Gael Monfils and Dan Evans fail to defend 160 ranking points from their semifinal appearances at the 2020 edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Having said that, Federer is likely to tumble way down in the rankings since he won't be defending his 2019 crown at this year's Miami Masters.

