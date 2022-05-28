Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are very good for Swiss tennis; I hope they'll get back to playing tournaments: Jil Teichmann 

In her press conference following a thrilling three-set win over Victoria Azarenka, Jil Teichmann was hopeful that Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka would return to the tour and hailed their contributions to Swiss and world tennis

"Federer and Wawrinka is of another generation, so I know that we are not here to stay forever, but I hope that the two will be back to play at the tournaments, because they are very good for Swiss tennis and international tennis," Teichmann said.

While Wawrinka returned to the tour earlier this year at Marbella after a long injury layoff, Federer played his last match at Wimbledon last year, losing in the quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz. He subsequently underwent a third knee surgery and has been on the sidelines since.

Teichmann also expressed disappointment as her 'good friend', 2020 Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, lost in the third round on Friday.

"I'm sorry that Belinda lost. I wanted her to win, because we are good friends," she added.

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are Swiss tennis' two biggest stars

Roger Federer at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are Swiss tennis' two biggest stars. The duo have won a combined 23 Grand Slams out of Switzerland's 28 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. Federer won 20 of them and Wawrinka won three, while Martina Hingis won the other five.

Both Federer and Wawrinka have been on tour for over two decades, with Federer (1998) making his pro-debut four years earlier than his younger compatriot.

Interestingly, the two good friends wield a single-handed backhand - a rarity in the modern game - which has not stopped them from achieving roaring oncourt success.

Wawrinka was in action at the French Open this week but lost to French wildcard Corentin Moutet in the first round in four sets. He had a promising run in Rome two weeks ago, becoming the lowest-ranked player (361) since Corrado Borroni (411) in 1995 to reach the last 16.

He reached two finals at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in 2015 and losing to Rafael Nadal two years later. Federer, meanwhile, has come up short in four French Open finals, with his lone victory coming in 2009. All four of his losses have come against Nadal.

