Roger Federer is still the best 'as he has more titles, more wins & more weeks at No. 1': Toni Nadal

On Sunday, Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer for the highest number of Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis history. But Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafa, believes that Federer is still superior to his nephew.

Nadal put up a remarkable performance to thrash World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the French Open. With the win, the Spaniard increased his Slam tally to 20 - thus equaling Roger Federer's all-time record. Djokovic, meanwhile, remains three behind them at 17 Slams.

Grand Slams:



20 - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer



Nadal draws level with Federer after winning his 13th French Open title 👏#KingOfClay pic.twitter.com/uUl2emouI1 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 11, 2020

'Everything counts' - Uncle Toni on why Roger Federer is still ahead of Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer of Team Europe at the Laver Cup 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Toni Nadal spoke to Radio Marca in the aftermath of his nephew's historic win at Roland Garros. And the 59-year-old gave more than a couple of reasons for selecting Roger Federer as the 'best' there is in tennis.

"I say that the best is Roger Federer because he has more titles in tournaments, more victories, more weeks of number one and everything counts," Toni Nadal said.

This comes in the wake of Roger Federer himself posting a heartfelt congratulatory message in honor of Rafael Nadal, where the Swiss talked about the 'utmost respect' he has for the Spaniard.

Advertisement

Toni Nadal has been one of the most important figures in the development of the 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, having coached him from the time he was a child right up to early 2017. Hence, it came as no surprise that he was happy to see his nephew win another title at Roland Garros on Sunday.

"I am very happy to see my nephew win again," Toni said in the same interview. "Rafa played an extraordinary game yesterday against a great rival, it was a very difficult situation."

Runner-up Novak Djokovic and winner Rafael Nadal with their respective trophies following the Men's Singles Final at the 2020 French Open

The 59-year-old, known for his great insights and tactical awareness, also spoke about one of the other most talked about factors before the final - the weather conditions and the roof, and their impact on the players. Many believed that playing under a closed roof would favor Djokovic, but Toni revealed he preferred the roof being closed once it started raining ahead of the match.

"I told Rafa that it was better to close the roof so that the court does not get wet," he said.