The ATP Player Council is often a topic of intense discussion among tennis fans - especially since the Council proceedings see the involvement of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Now, one of the other prominent members - Vasek Pospisil - has given a rare insight into the workings of the Player Council meetings.

In a recent conversation with ATP Radio, the Canadian spoke about a host of topics, including his experience of being involved with the Big 3. Pospisil even threw light on how Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic present themselves during the Player Council meetings.

To be involved with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is pretty cool: Vasek Pospisil

It was only last year that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rejoined the Council, upon the resignations of Robin Haase, Jamie Murray and Sergiy Stakhovsky. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was already part of the 11-member team as the President (at large). Roger Federer joined in as an at large member while Nadal completed the representation of top 50 players.

Vasek Pospisil, who represents the doubles players, recalled the first meeting after Federer and Nadal re-joined the team. The Canadian idolized Roger Federer in his early years, and he found himself seated right beside the Swiss (and also Nadal and Djokovic).

Needless to say, Pospisil found the overall experience to be ‘cool’ and ‘amazing’.

“It was a pretty amazing experience," Pospisil said. "I remember it was the Aussie Open when they first joined their first council meeting in person. I was sitting, on my left was Novak and on my right was Roger, then Nadal was right beside him. I was like 'oh wow right in between three of the greatest athletes let alone tennis players of all time'.”

“As someone who idolized Federer growing up and obviously these are three incredible athletes. To be involved with them in the Council is pretty cool," he added.

Pospisil on the dynamics between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Despite being part of the greatest three-way rivalry ever in tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic seem to have an amiable relationship when it comes to the Player Council. That is not a big surprise with respect to Rafael Nadal, as he’s known to be on good terms with both Federer and Djokovic. But for the latter two it does bring to light a fresh (and positive) dynamic between them.

Vasek Pospisil elaborated upon this and called the trio ‘strong individuals’. The Big 3 did wield considerable power but at the same time they work well as a team, according to the Canadian.

Pospisil then singled out Novak Djokovic for praise and lauded the ‘open-minded’ nature of the legendary trio.

“I think the dynamic is pretty interesting because you obviously have you know 3 very strong individuals," Pospisil said. "They all have strong opinions. When you come in with the position that they come in it can be challenging. At the same time they work very well together, they are very open-minded.

"Novak Djokovic's been incredible. I’ve spent most of my time with Novak. I was with him in the Council from Day 1 when I joined so we just collaborated the most,” he continued.

The Canadian continued on the same note about his idol, Roger Federer. For him, the legendary Swiss is a 'super-smart' guy.

Pospisil concluded the discussion by describing the overall experience as a learning curve for him, and also added that it was 'interesting' to witness the Big 3 interact with each other.

“Then you know Roger when he came on he brought a great perspective, he’s a super smart guy and very open-minded. It's been a very cool and learning experience. Very interesting to see them talk across a table,” Pospisil said.