Roger Federer teases reunion with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2025, hints at Rafael Nadal's likely absence

Roger Federer recently teased a reunion with former rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at this year's Wimbledon Championships. However, the Swiss tennis legend expressed uncertainty over Rafael Nadal attending the prestigious grass Major.

The famed 'Big Four' of men's tennis were seen together as recently as the 2025 French Open. On the opening day of this year's edition of the claycourt Grand Slam, its record 14-time champion, the now-retired Rafael Nadal, was given an emotional tribute on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Here, the Swiss, along with Djokovic and Murray, made the occasion even more special by gracing it with their presence.

Speaking to TNT Sports about potentially attending the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Roger Federer said:

Trending

"I probably will go to Wimbledon, but I don't know if Rafa will be there during the tournament."

The former No. 1 and record eight-time men's singles champion at SW19 added:

"We will see Novak in the draw, while Andy will probably be at the facilities."

Novak Djokovic, the only remaining active player from the 'Big Four', is eyeing his eighth Wimbledon title this year. If the Serb manages to achieve the feat, he will equal Federer's proud record at the grass Major.

At the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Andy Murray was given a fitting farewell. While the Serb attended the farewell alongside several other high-profile names in tennis, the Swiss was absent. Later, the 20-time Grand Slam winner spoke up about skipping Murray's farewell.

"I wish I could have been there but..." - Roger Federer on why he was unable to attend Andy Murray's farewell at Wimbledon 2024

Roger Federer (Source: Getty)

In an ESPN interview last year following Andy Murray's emotional send-off at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Roger Federer explained the reason behind his absence on the special occasion. The Swiss though, had made a brief appearance at SW19 before Murray's farewell, hoping that he would watch the Brit in singles action.

"I wish I could’ve been there last night but I already had obligations because I didn’t know how it was gonna all play out. I actually took an earlier flight on Tuesday to be here in case he played his singles," the former No. 1 said.

Murray though, had withdrawn from the singles category and focused on his men's and mixed doubles campaign. While the Brit did feature in men's doubles action alongside brother Jamie before receiving his send-off, his eagerly-awaited mixed doubles partnership with Emma Raducanu didn't come to fruition as the WTA star controversially announced a last-minute withdrawal to focus exclusively on her singles campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins