Roger Federer teases reunion with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2025, hints at Rafael Nadal's likely absence

Roger Federer recently teased a reunion with former rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at this year's Wimbledon Championships. However, the Swiss tennis legend expressed uncertainty over Rafael Nadal attending the prestigious grass Major.
The famed 'Big Four' of men's tennis were seen together as recently as the 2025 French Open. On the opening day of this year's edition of the claycourt Grand Slam, its record 14-time champion, the now-retired Rafael Nadal, was given an emotional tribute on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Here, the Swiss, along with Djokovic and Murray, made the occasion even more special by gracing it with their presence.
Speaking to TNT Sports about potentially attending the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Roger Federer said:
"I probably will go to Wimbledon, but I don't know if Rafa will be there during the tournament."
The former No. 1 and record eight-time men's singles champion at SW19 added:
"We will see Novak in the draw, while Andy will probably be at the facilities."
Novak Djokovic, the only remaining active player from the 'Big Four', is eyeing his eighth Wimbledon title this year. If the Serb manages to achieve the feat, he will equal Federer's proud record at the grass Major.
At the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Andy Murray was given a fitting farewell. While the Serb attended the farewell alongside several other high-profile names in tennis, the Swiss was absent. Later, the 20-time Grand Slam winner spoke up about skipping Murray's farewell.
"I wish I could have been there but..." - Roger Federer on why he was unable to attend Andy Murray's farewell at Wimbledon 2024
In an ESPN interview last year following Andy Murray's emotional send-off at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Roger Federer explained the reason behind his absence on the special occasion. The Swiss though, had made a brief appearance at SW19 before Murray's farewell, hoping that he would watch the Brit in singles action.
"I wish I could’ve been there last night but I already had obligations because I didn’t know how it was gonna all play out. I actually took an earlier flight on Tuesday to be here in case he played his singles," the former No. 1 said.
Murray though, had withdrawn from the singles category and focused on his men's and mixed doubles campaign. While the Brit did feature in men's doubles action alongside brother Jamie before receiving his send-off, his eagerly-awaited mixed doubles partnership with Emma Raducanu didn't come to fruition as the WTA star controversially announced a last-minute withdrawal to focus exclusively on her singles campaign.
