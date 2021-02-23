"Roger Federer has a tremendous presence; when he walks into the room, there is a hush" - Dave Seminara

Roger Federer is one of the most beloved figures in all of sports. The Swiss legend is adored not only by millions of tennis fans worldwide, but even by those in the wider tennis community - such as tournament officials and mediapersons.

Time and again, fellow players, fans and those behind the scenes at tournaments have waxed eloquent about Roger Federer's grace and aura off the court. Now, Dave Seminara, the author of an upcoming book on the 20-time Grand Slam champion, has reaffirmed that view of the Swiss legend.

Dave Seminara, a noted writer and former diplomat based in Florida, has written a book titled "Footsteps of Federer: A Fan’s Pilgrimage Across 7 Swiss Cantons in 10 Acts", which will be released in early March. In an interview with Perfect Tennis, Seminara spoke about Federer's overpowering presence which commands the attention of everyone in the room - even journalists who have covered the sport for decades.

"Roger Federer has a tremendous presence," Seminara said. "When he walks into the room, there’s a hush. Everyone suddenly stops looking at their phones… even reporters who have been covering tennis for 20, 30 years with (Pete) Sampras and (Andre) Agassi turn quiet."

Roger Federer is the man; you never hear anything negative about him: Dave Seminara

Roger Federer

Dave Seminara went on to speak about the nearly-flawless image of Roger Federer, and made no secret of his deep admiration for the Swiss legend.

"Roger is the man – I just admire him in so many different ways […] You never hear anything negative about him," Seminara said.

While researching and writing his book, Dave Seminara had the opportunity to meet Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. Recalling that meeting, Seminara claimed that Federer always pays attention to the person he is talking to, which distinguishes him from many other athletes.

"When you ask Federer a question, he looks at you, tries to give something back," Seminara said. "He shows you basic respect as a person…other athletes don’t give as much attention.”

Roger Federer is slated to make his long-awaited comeback to the ATP tour next month in Doha. The 39-year-old has also entered the ATP event in Dubai the week after.

Federer's last appearance on the professional circuit came at the 2020 Australian Open, where he was beaten in the semifinals by Novak Djokovic. The Swiss legend is now returning after two knee surgeries, and his fans - including Seminara - will be hoping that the latest comeback is as memorable as the one in 2017.