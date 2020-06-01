Roger Federer unlikely to win another Slam, feels Greg Rusedski

Roger Federer

Former big-serving player Greg Rusedski, during an interview with Tennis 365, opined that 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer may not be able to add to his record collection of Grand Slam titles.

Greg Rusedski said that if the US Open goes ahead in August as originally planned, Roger Federer's chances of winning the tournament are slim at best.

The 46-year-old Rusedski even referenced the popular meme that has been doing the rounds of social media to preface his comments. The meme, which suggested that Federer's absence due to surgery was a big enough event to cancel the tennis tour altogether, gave everyone a good laugh - but masked the \truth that Federer is not getting any younger.

"The joke going around is that Roger has surgery and the whole tour gets cancelled until he is fit to return,” said the 1997 US Open finalist. “Obviously, COVID-19 is a very serious situation and everyone’s health has to be our priority right now, but this break has given Roger time to recover from his latest injury."

Rusedski added that despite Roger Federer having marked his last comeback from surgery by winning the Australian Open title, it is unlikely for an encore to happen at the 2020 US Open - if the tournament were to be staged in the first place.

Roger Federer will be 39 when the US Open comes around, and he has already started showing signs of wear and tear. Because of his age, it could be a difficult proposition for Roger Federer to win another Major, feels Rusedski.

“I think it’s going to be pretty difficult for him to challenge for the Grand Slams when we start again. He will be 39 by then and winning Major titles at that age will be very tough."

It would be a great story if Roger Federer wins another Grand Slam: Rusedski

In this respect, Rusedski pointed out the various injuries that have afflicted Roger Federer at recent Grand Slam tournaments, especially at last year's US Open - where the Swiss lost to Grigor Dimitrov for the first time ever.

The Swiss had led by two sets to one before running out of steam in the fifth.

Rusedski opined that Roger Federer now stands firmly behind Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the pecking order of favourites at Grand Slam tournaments.

“Last year at the US Open, Roger got tired in the heat and lost out in the quarter-finals and while it would be a great story if he could win it, I still think Djokovic and Nadal are the guys the rest will need to beat. Then you have Federer next in that list and you can never discount him.”

Rusedski went on to say that Roger Federer may struggle to bring new elements to his game and win Grand Slam titles in his late 30s if Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are on song.

“I have been watching videos of Novak Djokovic practising, Nadal is back on the court and I just don’t see what new dimensions Federer can bring into his game at this stage to win Grand Slam titles at this stage of his career if those two guys are at their best.

The 1997 US Open finalist concluded by saying that the break due to the COVID-19 outbreak may throw up surprise champions at the US Open, as the players will be fresh. In regular years, players arrive fatigued at the last Grand Slam of the year.

“Usually by the time we get to the US Open, players are getting near the end of the year and they are tired, with three of the four Majors already behind them. Now everyone is going to be fresh going in as they have had another off-season.”