Roger Federer visits Richard Krajicek Foundation, conducts tennis clinic for kids from deprived neighbourhoods 

Roger Federer on Tuesday visited Playground Reigerbos, which is part of the Krajicek Foundation founded by Dutch tennis star Richard Krajicek. The foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Federer visited the playground, which is one of 126 such facilities spread across 41 municipalities in the Netherlands.

The Swiss Maestro was thanked by Richard Krajicek, who founded the organisation in 1997.

"Thank you Roger for joining us in celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Krajicek Foundation!" Krajicek tweeted.

Krajicek, who won the Wimbledon title in 1996 by beating MaliVai Washington, decided to start the foundation a year later with a view to encourage youngsters from deprived urban areas in the Netherlands to take up sports.

Playgrounds that are created in collaboration with the municipalities are made for youngsters to play in socially safe environments.

According to the official website of the Foundation, more than 100 playgrounds have been opened since its inception which cater to over 4000 children in the inner city areas.

"It was a lot of fun to be part of yesterday’s tennis clinic in Amsterdam" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the tennis clinic. [PC: Twitter/Roger Federer]

A tennis clinic was conducted for the kids by Roger Federer, Richard Krajicek and Esther Vergeer, a retired Dutch wheelchair tennis player.

"A fantastic afternoon at Playground Reigersbos with a tennis clinic with @rogerfederer, @EstherVergeer and @RichardKrajicek. Tonight Richard will join @renzeklamer to talk about this special afternoon," Krajicek Foundation tweeted.

Federer tweeted that conducting the tennis clinic had been a lot of fun. The eight-time Wimbledon champion stated that tennis had reunited him with Krajicek and Vergeer.

"Tennis and the @PostcodeLoterij have reunited us! It was a lot of fun to be part of yesterday’s tennis clinic on Playground Reigersbos in Amsterdam together with @krajiceknl and @EstherVergeer," Federer wrote.

Krajicek, the son of Czech immigrants, was a three-time quarterfinalist at the US Open and also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open in 1992 and 1993 respectively.

The Dutchman, who was seeded 17th at the 1996 Wimbledon Championships, defeated former champion Michael Stich in the fourth round to set up a quarterfinal clash with Pete Sampras, who was aiming for a fourth consecutive title.

Krajicek shocked Sampras in the quarterfinals, thus becoming the only player to beat the American in a Wimbledon singles match between 1993 and 2001, when the seven-time champion lost to Roger Federer.

Goran Ivanisevic defeated the player from Rotterdam in the 1998 Wimbledon semifinal.

At the time of his retirement in 2003, Krajicek had won 17 singles titles.

In addition to running the Richard Krajicek foundation, the Dutchman is also the tournament director of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in his home city of Rotterdam.

Meanwhile, Federer will return to action at the Laver Cup, which is scheduled for September.

