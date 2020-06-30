Roger Federer wants to keep the money at the top, says Andrew Harris

Andrew Harris launched a stunning critique of Roger Federer, saying that he doesn't care about the lower-ranked players.

Harris claims Federer tells people what they want to hear, but votes to keep the money with the higher- ranked players.

Roger Federer has won a plethora of achievements during an illustrious 22-year-long professional career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is also one of the most beloved and respected sportspersons in the world, as is evident in his numerous multi-million-dollar endorsements and Laureus awards.

Supporting humanitarian and philanthropic causes through his Roger Federer Foundation, Roger Federer has donated about $5 million to various charitable causes during the first half of the year. However, 2012 junior Roland Garros and Wimbledon doubles winner Andrew Harris is not convinced about how much Federer cares about the less privileged.

Speaking with Val Febbo and Joel Fruci on the Break Point Podcast, the World No. 204 made a sensational accusation on Roger Federer, slamming him for being money-minded. Andrew Harris remarked that Roger Federer 'prefers' to keep the money at the top of the sport, even though he might say otherwise in public.

"I know Federer is all for the money at the top," Harris said. "He might say in public what people want to hear, that he's all for money being redistributed to lower-ranked players … but when it comes to voting, his preference is to keep it at the top."

Roger Federer has forgotten what it's like for the lower-ranked players: Andrew Harris

Continuing his extraordinary tirade on Roger Federer, the Australian player said that since the Swiss legend has been at the top for so long, he has perhaps 'forgotten' about what it's like being in the lower echelons of the rankings.

Also including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to drive home his point against Roger Federer, Harris said that the trio's longevity at the top of the game means that the interests of lower-ranked players are of secondary concern for them.

"They've been at the top for so long, they almost forget what it's like to be in these lower positions," Andrew Harris said.

Andrew Harris also criticized Novak Djokovic for being too invested in the ill-fated Adria Tour while the players were trying to decide on the best course of action for the future. He did, however, laud the Serb for his proposal to provide financial assistance to the lower-ranked players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis pros haven't been able to earn prize money at tournaments lately as the ATP and Challenger tours have been suspended until August, and in that regard Djokovic's player relief fund has come in handy.

"He's running his own thing and he's head of the Player Council."



"I think Novak out of the top three is pushing the agenda to give money to the lower ranks the hardest," Harris said. "I'm unsure whether that's enough, but out of those three, I think he's doing the most."

Harris concluded by saying that because Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have earned enough during their careers, the tour's suspension has not affected them financially.

"It (tour suspension) doesn't affect them so they're not that invested (in the idea of financially helping the lower-ranked players during the COVID-19 pandem)ic," Harris said.