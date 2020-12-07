Roger Federer recently reiterated his desire to have fans present in the stadium when he makes his much-awaited return to tennis. While chatting in an online tennis event with Japanese star Kei Nishikori, Federer acknowledged that even though there is a lot of uncertainty around the sport right now, the importance of fan support in big matches cannot be overstated.

"I want to play in front of all the fans soon, but I don't know what the situation will be," Federer said. "I'm experiencing a situation where I'm not there, but the cheers of all the fans are very helpful in big games.”

Roger Federer also made clear his eagerness to return to the sport he loves. However, the Swiss legend is yet to chalk out a full schedule for the forthcoming season given all the potential problems in the tour calendar.

"I still can't see the schedule for next year (due to the new coronavirus), but I'm looking forward to next year,” Federer said. “This year, I've only participated in the Australian Open and some exhibitions. I've had two surgeries, so I can't wait to come back."

Roger Federer finds his fans' support to be key

Roger Federer also touched upon the public health situation in Switzerland, which is currently in another lockdown. The 39-year-old mentioned how he has made good use of all the lockdown periods, by indulging in tennis as well as non-tennis related activities.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion believes that his time away from the sport has been a fruitful one, as it has given him a much-needed break after more than two decades of non-stop tennis.

"Switzerland is currently locked down,” Federer said. “I think it's hard for people who work and shop. I spent time with my family doing right knee rehab, training and mountain climbing. I've been touring for about 22 years now, so I think this time was very meaningful to me.”

Will Roger Federer’s love story with the Australian Open continue?

Roger Federer arriving in Zurich after winning the 2018 Australian Open

During the six-year period from 2011 to 2016, Roger Federer hadn't reached a single final at the Australian Open. But of late he's had a stunning run at the year's first Slam, winning it in 2017 as well as 2018 and reaching the semis in 2020.

While many believe Federer’s best chance to win another Slam will be on the grasscourts of Wimbledon, it is his Australian Open exploits that have made more headlines in recent years.

The Swiss' fans still talk about his outstanding series of five-set wins in the 2017 edition, which culminated with a statement performance against Rafael Nadal in the final. Federer will probably need a bit of luck with the draw in 2021, but if he manages to produce a 2017-like run again he would be in with a good shot of lifting his seventh Australian Open trophy.

Age may not be on Federer’s side right now, but recent history suggests it's never wise to write him off in Melbourne.