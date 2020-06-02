Roger Federer warns against underestimating the importance of mental health

Roger Federer

Tennis can be a very lonely sport. Despite the frequent traveling to exotic locations and playing in some of the world's biggest stadiums, a tennis pro can easily get overwhelmed by the mental strain of slugging it out all alone on the court. And nobody knows that better than Roger Federer.

The topic of mental health among tennis players is not discussed very widely; in fact, for a long time it was a bit of a taboo to talk about it. But that is changing slowly.

A tennis match requires a player to be mentally switched on at all points, and to refrain from getting ahead of themselves. Adapting your game-plan to counter that of an opponent's is something that most top players do. But doing it day in and day out, tournament after tournament and season after season can take a toll.

In the past, not many players came out in the open about this, lest it be construed as a sign of 'weakness'. 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is showing the way in this regard, talking freely about mental health and saying that it is an aspect that should never be underestimated.

“We shouldn't forget the players who suffer from mental health problems," Roger Federer said recently. "It is important that we do not underestimate the importance of mental health in our sport."

King addressing mental health issues during these times and how they are equally as important 💕❤️ we stan #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/Er6hSFv2Vh — Nabiha (@Nabiha_7) May 24, 2020

Mental health issues are not easy to deal with: Roger Federer

Roger Federer

Roger Federer further said that the issue of mental health of tennis players is an 'unusual' one. According to the Swiss, the topic has started to come into the spotlight of late because more and more players are talking about it.

"It's very unusual. We haven't seen this in many many years."

Advertisement

Roger Federer vouched for care and sensitivity in this respect, more so in these COVID-19 stricken times when the world yearns for a fresh start.

"It isn't easy (to deal with). It is important that we do not underestimate the importance of mental health in our sport. We need to show support to each other. Maybe it's a fresh start that people and the world needs," said Roger Federer.

How does the ATP support players dealing with mental health issues?

Roger Federer is a member of the ATP Players Council

The issue of mental health first came into global prominence when then top-10 player Mardy Fish refused to take the court against Roger Federer for their fourth-round match at the 2012 US Open.

On the way to the stadium that day, Fish had a racing heart and painful cramps. He could only calm down after his wife convinced him not to play: Fish subsequently withdrew from the match and Roger Federer received a walkover to the quarterfinals.

Although Fish did not admit it at that time, it was later revealed that the American was suffering from anxiety and depression. Fish opened up on the issue years later:

"In our sport we were always told that weakness is a shame. Probably many feel the same way, after all every fifth (player) suffers from fear. It is a warning sign of the body that prepares it: for flight or fight," Fish said.

"Life in tennis consists of more than playing in front of an audience and traveling to places of longing. It is characterised by routines. The same cities, the same stadiums, the same airports, the same hotels and questions. And there are always fears, worries, loneliness, the inner demons in the luggage," he added.

The ATP, in collaboration with 'Sporting Chance', have opened up a 24-hour hotline that players can turn to in terms of crisis. Sporting Chance offers therapies that are specifically tailored to the needs of athletes.

In addition, the ATP has ensured that players get access to 'Headspace', an online health company that provides content on meditation, mindfulness, sleep behaviour and training methods.

More recently, the ATP announced that it would give its players access to the "Coursera" learning platform where over 4,200 online courses are offered.