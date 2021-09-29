Roger Federer and wife Mirka attend Dior's SS22 show at Paris Fashion Week

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were recently spotted at the Dior SS22 (Spring/Summer 2022) show in Paris. The event is a part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, which runs for nine days.

Federer likely flew into the French capital directly from Boston, where he attended several Laver Cup matches. Mirka, meanwhile, is likely to have made the short trip to Paris from Switzerland.

The Paris Fashion Week began on 27 September, with a host of top fashion labels showcasing their latest womenswear designs for next year's spring/summer collection.

The creme de la creme of fashion labels, including Christian Dior and Saint Laurent, presented their designs on Day 2. Federer and his wife were special invitees for Dior's show.

In the video embedded below, we can see Roger and Mirka Federer arrive at Dior's base during the Paris Fashion Week:

Roger Federer was seen sporting a greyish-blue suit with a white shirt and black shades. Mirka sported a gown of a similar hue to Federer's suit, but she also wore a dark blue leopard-print jacket.

The duo appeared to have arrived in the afternoon, ahead of Christian Dior's show, which was scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time.

Here are some pictures of Federer and his wife Mirka from Paris Fashion Week:

Roger Federer and wife Mirka seated to watch Dior's show

Roger Federer and Mirka dazzle in blue

Interestingly, Federer's crutches, which made their first public appearance in Boston at the Laver Cup, were also seen aiding the Swiss in Paris.

In the tweet below, we can see Federer holding his crutches while having a conversation with Antoine Arnault - the CEO of luxury menswear brand, Berluti.

Federer and his wife had attended the Paris Fashion Week in 2016 as well, but on that occasion they were special invitees for Louis Vuitton.

Jisoo, Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike, and Elizabeth Debicki joined Roger Federer at Dior's show

K-Pop star Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Rachel Zegler of Shazam fame, Rosamund Pike, and Elizabeth Debicki were also special invitees to Christian Dior's show on Day 2 of the Paris Fashion Week.

Although none of their paths crossed Roger Federer's (going by social media posts and photos), they did manage to make a splash at the event.

Interestingly, Jisoo posed with Antoine Arnault, who was previously seen speaking to Federer.

Jisoo poses at Dior's fashion show

CravingFilm @CravingFilm Rosamund Pike at the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Rosamund Pike at the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. https://t.co/UllwcTZSlG

