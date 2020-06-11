Roger Federer will come back stronger, says Toni Nadal

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal said that Roger Federer's latest injury break is bad news for tennis fans.

Toni Nadal, while wishing Federer a swift recovery, said that the Swiss star will return stronger in 2021.

Roger Federer

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced yesterday that he wouldn't play another match in 2020, after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. But Toni Nadal, the former coach of Federer's arch-rival Rafael Nadal, feels that the Swiss won't be hampered much by this latest setback.

The 38-year-old had a similar operation on the same knee in February earlier this year. Roger Federer had said at that time that he would rejoin the tour during the grass leg of the season, which has since been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the announcement by Roger Federer that he would now rejoin the tour at the start of the 2021 season, Rafael Nadal's uncle and long-time coach Toni Nadal said that it was 'bad' news for tennis lovers around the world.

"I thought that with the downtime and after the operation, this time would be good for him to recover," Toni said. "It is bad news for the sport, all of us who love the sport would like to see him play all his life."

Speaking to MARCA Direct, Toni Nadal also said that Roger Federer's latest injury scare would not spell the end of the legendary player's career.

I don't think Roger Federer will retire: Toni Nadal

Roger Federer played his last match of the 2020 season at the Australian Open

The 59-year-old expects that Roger Federer will return as a stronger player, but also believes recovery from injuries will get trickier for the 20-time Grand Slam champion with every passing year.

Advertisement

"I don't think he will retire. When he comes back he will come back stronger, although every year it is more complicated," Toni said.

👨‍🏫 Toni Nadal estuvo en #DirectoMARCA para analizar la actualidad del tenis con @Sahuqui y @Escarabajano



🎾 "Me encantaría que Federer pudiese jugar toda la vida"



⚽️ "Entiendo que el fútbol vuelva antes porque es más fácil de controlar"https://t.co/ibXxWw96Cj — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) June 10, 2020

Toni revealed he had told his nephew Rafael Nadal a few years ago that Roger Federer would soon run out of gas, but he has been proven wrong in resounding fashion since.

"I told Rafael years ago that Federer seemed to have little left, but it is not," Toni admitted.

Roger Federer's 2020 season is the second shortest of his professional career

Roger Federer in 1998

Roger Federer made his professional debut in 1998, going 3-2 for the season. That included a loss in his first-ever tour-level match at Gstaad - against Lucas Arnold Ker.

Since then, the Swiss legend has played at least 28 matches in every subsequent season except 2020. Roger Federer went 5-1 at this year's Australian Open and hasn't played a match since the arthroscopic operation in his right knee in February.

So in terms of matches played, Roger Federer's 2020 season will go down as the second shortest of his stellar professional career, behind only his very first season in 1998.