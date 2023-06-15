"Roger Federer will know" - Paula Badosa asks the 'magic' tennis ball if she can win a Grand Slam

Only Roger Federer can know whether Paula Badosa will win a Grand Slam title, according to a 'magic' tennis ball from the Warm & Fuzzy show on the Tennis Channel.

Paula Badosa appeared on Warm & Fuzzy, hosted by the Tennis Channel, where she answered a bunch of different questions.

In one of the show's segments, Badosa had to ask a 'magic' tennis ball anything she wanted, and one of her interests was whether she would win a Grand Slam title.

"Federer would know," the 'magic' ball answered.

The Spaniard was then asked why she acted shy after she asked the question about the possibility of her maiden Grand Slam title.

"I didn't want to know the answer," Badosa said. "It's because it's a goal and a dream that I have had since I was a little girl. So, yeah..."

The 25-year-old then agreed that even if she doesn't win a Major, the path will still be a beautiful journey, but it would be nice if she were to win a Grand Slam title.

You can watch the segment in question from 4.10 in the video below:

"Roger Federer is the greatest" - Adriano Panatta

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022

Former French Open champion Adriano Panatta chose Roger Federer as the Greatest of All Time, even after Novak Djokovic managed to win the 23rd Grand Slam title of his career.

Many experts and legends of the sport have without hesitation said that Novak Djokovic is now the ultimate GOAT, but not all.

The former French Open champion has given a different reason for choosing the greatest player, according to his opinion.

"Nothing changes for me: Roger Federer is the greatest. It's not just a question of aesthetics. Nor of statistics, which are liked a lot but leave the time they find," Panata told Corriere Della Sera.

The only man to defeat Bjorn Borg at Roland Garros elaborated on his opinion with the following:

"Let me explain better: Borg in the few years he has played concentrated more Grand Slam victories than Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer combined,” said the Italian," he said.

The Italian then gave a much more diplomatic answer, saying that there is no GOAT.

"Let's do this: they are all great. There is no greatest. Each one dominates his historical period. The comparisons don't make too much sense, they are just journalistic whims: they change the rackets, the courts, the balls, the way of being on the court and playing tennis, everything changes. Does Djokovic say he’s the best? I propose that we deal with it," the 72-year-old concluded.

